Sydney boutique hires former Franklin PM

Nanuk Asset Management has expanded its team, hiring a former Franklin Templeton portfolio manager.

Peter Wilmshurst will join Nanuk this month.

Wilmshurst spent the last 20 years in the Templeton Global Equity Group, working across Bahamas, Fort Lauderdale and, most recently, Melbourne.

He left Franklin Templeton on 2 December 2019, after managing then $257 million listed investment company Templeton Growth Fund (ASX: TGG), and then the $161 million unlisted Templeton Global Trust Fund since 2000.

"Peter's joining the firm is a real vote of confidence in the quality of what we are building at Nanuk and we are delighted that someone of his calibre and talent has decided to join us," Nanuk managing director Paul Chadwick said.

He will work on the $340 million Nanuk New World Fund, which uses a multi portfolio manager structure to invest in global equities with a sustainability focus.

Wilmshurst is a past president of the CFA Society's Melbourne chapter, and a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia.

"...Peter is joining us at the beginning of a decade in which we will see sustainability dramatically impact most of the global economy and his wealth of global equity management experience will enhance our capacity to take advantage of the increasingly broad range of related opportunities..." Nanuk chief investment officer Tom King said.

Franklin Resources (the parent company for Franklin Templeton) in February 2020 entered an agreement to acquire Legg Mason for $6.7 billion. The acquisition was completed in August 2020, with local team changing by November 2020.