Sustainable investment now mainstream: Survey

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 7 OCT 2022   12:47PM

Sustainable investing is now well and truly mainstream, according to global index provider FTSE Russell.

Now in its sixth year, FTSE Russell's annual survey takes an in depth look at the priorities, challenges, and opportunities within sustainable investment for asset owners globally. This survey covered 184 asset owners across 70 countries with AUM between US$1.1 trillion and US$3 trillion.

Its findings indicate that 86% of asset owners worldwide are implementing sustainability into their portfolios, up from 76% in 2021.  However, in the APAC region, this number has risen to 97% of asset owners.

Asset owners that are implementing and evaluating sustainable investment are motivated by risk management, with 57% of all asset owners admitting that mitigating long-term investment risk is a key factor.

Social themes are the key priority for asset owners, increasing from 60% in 2021 to 73% in 2022. However, there is a data problem here. FTSE Russell said a barrier to increased adoption of social priorities is the availability of data and use of estimated data. Also cited was lack of standardisation in data and lack of quality or consistency in reporting and disclosures.

The survey found that while priorities are similar across regions, APAC is more likely to emphasise broader environmental considerations (72%), compared to the Americas (53%) and EMEA (48%). Interestingly, overall asset owners are less likely to consider climate/carbon a key priority this year, falling from 67% to 41%.

Diversity and inclusion (52%), public policy (49%), and labour rights (47%) would also be top priorities for asset owners if the data related to social themes was more readily available, the survey suggests. Respondents in APAC were in fact the highest out of all regions to agree with this statement.

FTSE Russell global head of sustainable investment product management Sylvain Chateau said that once again, the survey emphasises the importance of sustainable investment for asset owner strategies and sustainable investing is now truly mainstream around the globe.

"It's also interesting to see that in sustainable investing fixed income is now as much top of mind as the equity space," Chateau said.

LSEG group leader, sustainable finance and investment Cornelia Andersson added: "Our survey demonstrates the continual evolution of sustainable investment among Asset Owners and the differing priorities across global regions."

"The current economic headwinds and the adjustments we are seeing in sustainable investment strategies, reinforces the ever-increasing need for robust and in-depth data to make informed decisions in this ever-changing economic environment."

