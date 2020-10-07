NEWS
Superannuation
Super reforms modest negative for AMP, IOOF: Credit Suisse
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   12:34PM

Last night's superannuation reforms could be a "modest negative" for AMP, IOOF and Link Group but have no impact on Netwealth and HUB24.

The government is proposing to subject all MySuper products to a new APRA-administered annual test from July 2021 and all trustee-directed super products from July 2022.

Funds that fall five percentage points below the benchmark two years in a row will be barred from receiving new members and listed as underperformers on a new YourSuper portal until they pick up their performance.

Credit Suisse said 20% of AMP's funds under administration are from corporate super, while IOOF (post ANZ Wealth and MLC acquisitions) will have 35% of its FUA from it.

"IFL and AMP both operate in the corporate super segment, a large part of which is MySuper. We expect funds who act as default funds for young employees will have a more competitive position to weather these reforms, but we do not believe AMP and IFL have strong positions in this sub-segment of the market.," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"This could weigh on their growth in the Corporate Super / MySuper market.

"Importantly, these reforms will only impact new accounts which tend to have very small balances which is the key driver of IFL and AMP's revenues (unlike LNK where it is membership). This means that the impact of the reforms will likely be minimal in the next few years with any negative impacts quite long dated. "

Credit Suisse noted the caveat would be if IOOF or AMP funds get categorised as underperforming under the new APRA test.

"...but we would expect both should benefit from scale giving them a key competitive advantage," it said.

Specialised platforms Netwealth and HUB24, with their advised-superannuation assets, are not impacted according to Credit Suisse.

The government also recommended stapling members to accounts, to stop mushrooming of superannuation accounts.

This will be a "net negative" for Link Group whose revenue is linked to number (and not balanced) of accounts as number of accounts shrink, Credit Suisse said.

However, it will also have a stronger market position because Link is a service provider to industry funds, as longevity of existing members could outweigh the slower growth in newer members.

"We expect the reforms will result in a slightly slower growth rate for LNK. The government expect the reforms to prevent 2.1 [million] duplicate accounts from being created over the next 10 years (8% of current accounts). To put this in context, this equates to an annual drop in the system growth rate of member accounts of just 0.8% p.a," Credit Suisse said.

"We believe the reforms strengthen LNK's position in the market given its customer base. As a service provider to industry funds who operate in industries which are often "first jobs" (eg hospitality, retail) LNK will have a better chance at being an employee's first default fund than the retail funds.

"This first default fund position will now be more important than ever and assist to extend the longevity of membership. It's plausible that the increased longevity of membership could even offset the slower rate of accumulation of new members for LNK."

Read more: Credit SuisseLink Group
VIEW COMMENTS
