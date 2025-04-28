Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super lobbies welcome bipartisan support to fight financial abuse

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 28 APR 2025   12:05PM

The federal opposition has said, if elected at the upcoming federal election, it will work to fight against financial abuse.

This comes after Labor senator Katy Gallagher and minister for social services Amanda Rishworth promised to introduce new measures to target perpetrators of financial abuse last week.

The Super Members Council (SMC) welcomed the Coalition's election commitment to eradicate financial abuse from the superannuation system.

SMC wrote to all parties and candidates ahead of the election seeking their formal commitments to support specific law reform so family violence perpetrators can no longer inherit their victim's super.

In a formal response to SMC, the Coalition said it recognised the problem and if elected would "work with stakeholders to best address the matters raised in this recommendation".

In a broader policy announcement on family violence prevention, the Coalition also vowed to "strengthen Commonwealth taxation, welfare and superannuation systems where practicable to eradicate financial abuse" and "take strong action against perpetrators to end their abuse in all forms".

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said there was an urgent need to close the loophole to allows perpetrators of violence to inherit victims' super.

"Under current laws, an abuser can receive a victim's super death benefit unless they are the direct cause of that person's death," Schubert said.

"This applies even if the perpetrator has been convicted of family violence offences, or in cases when there was systemic abuse which indirectly contributed to the cause of the victim's death.

"A clear resolve from all across the Parliament is crucial to prevent perpetrators from walking away with the super of the person they abused. We encourage all parties and independents to support this reform."

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) also welcomed the commitment from the Opposition to eradicate financial abuse.

"ASFA has long advocated for change to stop perpetrators of family violence gaining a financial advantage through the superannuation of their victims, so we welcome the Opposition's commitment to ending financial abuse in the sector," said ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty.

"ASFA is committed to work with an incoming government to implement changes that will protect the most vulnerable while ensuring superannuation fulfills its purpose of providing dignity and financial independence in retirement for everyone."

Read more: CoalitionASFASMCLaborMisha SchubertAmanda RishworthKaty GallagherMary Delahunty
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government to 'crack down further' on financial abuse
Div 296 must proceed to strengthen 'fairness' in superannuation: ASFA
New government must prioritise payday super: SMC
Aussies prefer advisers, analyst notes over social media
Super for housing would benefit 4% of homebuyers: ASFA
Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook
AustralianSuper says cyberattack losses total $750k
Dutton doubles down on 'super for housing' policy

Editor's Choice

JANA wins Aboriginal Investment NT mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
JANA has won a mandate from Aboriginal Investment NT to bolster its $655 million commercial investment portfolio (CIP).

Bravura chief exits: 'Right time to step aside'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
Bravura chief executive Andrew Russell has decided to step down as the company commences an international search for his replacement.

Family offices favour real estate: Study

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The world's richest families love to invest in real estate more than any other asset classes, a new analysis shows, as more than half feature property in their portfolios.

Local challenger enters Australia's ETF market

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
ETF Shares, Australia's first new index ETF issuer in more than a decade and the country's only locally owned provider, is preparing to launch.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media