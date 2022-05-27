Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG

A recently released KPMG Super Insights report shows Australia could have at least two super funds with over $1 trillion in assets in the next 20 years.

KPMG insights suggest AustralianSuper and the Australian Retirement Trust (ART) will dominate the super industry, each quintupling in size from $200 billion by 2040. This is under an assumption that excluded any further potential merges.

The Super Insights report also found that Aware Super may grow from sub-$200 billion to $600 billion in assets under management by 2040.

Likewise, Insignia could grow from sub-$200 billion in 2021 to $500 billion in assets under management by 2040.

KPMG predicts that a small number of 'mega funds' will continue to pull away from the rest of the super fund market population.

However, "in practice, multiple drivers - future consolidations, individual funds' level of success in member attraction and retention - will impact how the market shifts", the report outlined.

Consolidation continues to be a key driver of change in the sector and a driver of mega fund creation, the consultancy firm confirmed.

In the six years between 2011 and 2016 there were 15 successor fund transfers above $500 million announced. But, in the three years between 2017 and 2019 there were 17 successor funds transfers and another 17 between 2020 and 2021.

APRA has encouraged funds to continue to consider merger options and disclosed its view on the sustainability of several funds in the sector.

Out of 78 funds APRA found 38 funds (both MySuper and Choice Funds) were sub-scale with declining sustainability metrics. More than half of small funds under $10 billion in assets under management had declining sustainability metrics compared to just under a quarter of large funds over $50 billion in size.

APRA has confirmed it's seeking greater powers to force mergers and as such KPMG expects upward consolidation trends to continue for a number of years. Of note, over 2020/2021, the number of APRA-regulated entities fell from 154 to 144 funds.

Your Future, Your Super legislation paired with the annual performance test will continue to put pressure on a segment of the sector which will result in further consolidation, the report added.

KPMG asset and wealth management national sector leader Linda Elkins said: "Funds that continue to look forward, and successfully refresh and develop their strategies to meet continually emerging themes will reap the rewards of delivering against the ultimate purpose of the superannuation sector - to deliver retirement outcomes to their members."

A focal point for super fund executives will be to increase investment efforts and data capabilities to make sure funds are ready to harness the synergies of merged entities, the report cited.