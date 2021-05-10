NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sunsuper raises ICR by 19bps
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:47PM

Sunsuper is raising the indirect cost ratio for its Balanced option by 19bps, attributing it to better performance since COVID-19.

Sunsuper's balanced option currently charged ICR of 40bps per year, which totals $200 for every $50,000 invested.

Effective July 1, this will increase to 59bps, or $295 for the same amount.

The ICR includes all investment-related expenses that are incurred indirectly by an investment option.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

It includes costs related to base management, performance, operations, and transactions.

"Different funds have different methodologies in the classification of investment fees and costs. Where Sunsuper is not paying the investment performance expenses directly, our interpretation of the reg[ulatory] disclosure requirements is that these are recorded as costs...The COVID bounce back from the June 20 quarter onwards has resulted in a number of our investments exceeding the pre-agreed performance hurdles," a spokesperson said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"These performance hurdles are long-term in nature. These performance costs are accounted for in line with the returns reflected in our investment option unit prices."

Sunsuper's Balanced option returned 21.3% for the year to 31 March 2021, compared to the industry average of 19.3%, the fund said in a statement.

"..The ICR performance-related costs are incurred in years where investment managers outperform their targets. For example, in 2019/20 Sunsuper paid almost no performance-related costs (within the ICR) to investment managers," the fund said.

Read more: Sunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
AMP trims platform fees
Rise of the mega funds continues
Sunsuper, QSuper members ask for better climate disclosures
APSS explores merger with Sunsuper
Rainmaker reveals 2021 AAA super products
Women don't own fair share of super
Celebrating women in financial services
Senator calls for super funds to stop shorting
Mergers prompt 13% fee drop
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.