Sunsuper raises ICR by 19bps

Sunsuper is raising the indirect cost ratio for its Balanced option by 19bps, attributing it to better performance since COVID-19.

Sunsuper's balanced option currently charged ICR of 40bps per year, which totals $200 for every $50,000 invested.

Effective July 1, this will increase to 59bps, or $295 for the same amount.

The ICR includes all investment-related expenses that are incurred indirectly by an investment option.

It includes costs related to base management, performance, operations, and transactions.

"Different funds have different methodologies in the classification of investment fees and costs. Where Sunsuper is not paying the investment performance expenses directly, our interpretation of the reg[ulatory] disclosure requirements is that these are recorded as costs...The COVID bounce back from the June 20 quarter onwards has resulted in a number of our investments exceeding the pre-agreed performance hurdles," a spokesperson said.

"These performance hurdles are long-term in nature. These performance costs are accounted for in line with the returns reflected in our investment option unit prices."

Sunsuper's Balanced option returned 21.3% for the year to 31 March 2021, compared to the industry average of 19.3%, the fund said in a statement.

"..The ICR performance-related costs are incurred in years where investment managers outperform their targets. For example, in 2019/20 Sunsuper paid almost no performance-related costs (within the ICR) to investment managers," the fund said.