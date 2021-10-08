NEWS
Executive Appointments

Suncorp names chief risk officer

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 8 OCT 2021   12:06PM

Suncorp Group hired the former London-based IG Group chief commercial officer to take on its risk function.

Bridget Messer is expected to commence as chief risk officer in Brisbane early next year after she relocates from the UK.

Messer spent the last 16 years at IG Group first joining as a lawyer in 2005 and later went on to become general counsel and global head of compliance. In her most recent role, she was responsible for driving and enabling growth and international expansion in a heavily regulated context.

She was a solicitor at Deutsche Bank on the distressed debt desk, after starting her career in Australia as a solicitor at Corrs Chambers Westgarth.

"Bridget brings expertise across regulatory, compliance, legal and governance in a high-growth business, and we are delighted to welcome her to Suncorp to lead our risk function. She also has deep commercial experience and a global perspective, having led teams across multiple geographies," Suncorp Group chief executive Steve Johnston said.

"Ensuring we have strong risk oversight, culture and strategy remains critical as we navigate today's regulatory environment and as Suncorp focuses on digital and technology-led growth."

Suncorp executive Stuart Cameron will remain as acting chief risk officer in the meantime.

Commenting on her appointment, Messer said: "As a Queenslander, the iconic Suncorp brand is very familiar to me and I am looking forward to returning home to work with teams across the business to continue to embed a strong rigour and focus on managing risk."

