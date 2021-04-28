NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Suncorp divests super unit to industry fund
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 APR 2021   8:31AM

Suncorp will divest its wealth division to an industry fund, transferring $6.4 billion in assets under management and 137,000 members.

LGIAsuper will pay $45 million for the acquisition of Suncorp Portfolio Services and will retain about 130 staff that work within the wealth business.

LGIAsuper is in the process of merging with Energy Super, which upon completion and taking into account the Suncorp acquisition, will create a $28 billion fund with some 250,000 members.

"This acquisition, combined with the Energy Super merger, will achieve an ideal, sustainable fund size, while maintaining our status as a boutique and personal superannuation provider," LGIASuper chief executive Kate Farrar said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"With the superannuation industry consolidating rapidly, we want to see our Queensland-based funds thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive national market, and the best way to do that is together."

The merged entity promises that all members will see fees reduce.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Suncorp banking and wealth chief executive Clive van Horen said: "After extensive engagement with a number of potential acquirers, we believe that LGIAsuper is best placed to deliver sustainable member outcomes.

"The values and purpose of LGIAsuper, which is also headquartered in Queensland, align closely with those of Suncorp. This transaction will also enable the combined business to take advantage of size and scale benefits," he said.

Suncorp began scouting for potential buyers in February 2020, joining a herd of large financial institutions abandoning life insurance and superannuation.

Suncorp Portfolio Services landed in hot water at the banking Royal Commission for a number of issues that included withholding tax benefits from members, not being transparent about intra-company payments and dragging its feet in transitioning members to MySuper.

Its lifestage funds copped red ratings in APRA's 2020 heatmap for charging as much as 1.68% in exorbitant administration fees.

The transaction is due to complete by mid-2022. After this, Suncorp will enter into an agreement with LGIAsuper to distribute superannuation products to customers for 18 months.

The $45 million consideration includes a fixed amount of $26.6 million plus regulatory capital.

Read more: Energy SuperQueenslandCEO Suncorp BankingMultiManager Growth FundSteve JohnstonSuncorp GroupSuncorp WealthWealth Clive van Horen
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
LGIAsuper overhauls insurance, closes product
Admin fees could balloon from BFID
Funds announce chief ahead of merger
Women-led super funds outperform
Mergers prompt 13% fee drop
QLD super funds advance merger
Industry fund slashes admin fees
QSuper head of advice exits
Queensland funds explore merger
WAM names new board member
Editor's Choice
Westpac settles life insurance class action
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Westpac has settled a class action relating to life insurance sold through its financial advice network.
AMP Capital fails to stop fund merger
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP Capital has failed in its bid to stop a merger between the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund.
Raiz acquires superannuation platform
KANIKA SOOD
ASX-listed Raiz will pay $9.5 million to acquire a firm with a $70 million Choice superannuation fund.
Advisers laud Xplan software
KARREN VERGARA
Xplan has emerged as the leading financial planning software among financial advisers, a new Investment Trends survey finds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.