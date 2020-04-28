NEWS
Investment
State Street model portfolios land on BT Panorama
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   12:18PM

Advisers using BT's flagship platform now have access to a suite of State Street ETF model portfolios, as the popularity of managed accounts continues to climb.

All State Street risk-based ETF model portfolios are now accessible through BT Panorama, as State Street's asset management aims to expand the availability of its products to Australian financial advisers.

Additionally, Panorama will house the firm's State Street Target Income ETF Model Portfolio.

The products allow financial advisers to choose a portfolio of ETFs which cover a range of asset classes, sectors and product issuers thanks to their open architecture investment structure.

The recently released Investment Trends 2020 Managed Accounts Report highlighted the ongoing growth of managed accounts, particularly among advisers with lower-balance clients. According to the report, the number of financial planners who recommended managed accounts has doubled in the last five years.

State Street Global Advisors head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor said uptake of the model portfolios has been "extremely positive" among financial advisers so far, noting many are attracted by the transparency, client engagement features and cost effectiveness they provide.

Victor said the firm's target income portfolio had also proved popular "for its goals-based approach".

"In a low growth, low interest rate environment, investors are increasingly looking for ways to generate income in a simple and cost-effective way, without increasing risk," Victor noted.

"A key factor that differentiates State Street Risk-Based ETF Model Portfolios from competitors is the inclusion of smart beta in the global allocation, which supports additional capital growth while maintaining traditional risk tolerances.

"In other words, our risk-based portfolios are not your traditional 60/40, or 70/30 allocation - they are skewed towards growth while maintaining the same level of risk as traditional allocations."

