Executive Appointments
State Street hires for APAC

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   12:17PM

State Street is expanding its collateral management team in the Asia Pacific region with the appointment of a head of collateral management joining from Credit Suisse.

Sam Edwards will be based in Hong Kong and support State Street's regional clients in devising a well-executed collateral strategy.

He will report to global head of collateral management Staffan Ahlner and head of global markets, Asia Pacific Michele Hardeman.

Edwards spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he was head of the Asia Pacific central collateral desk. He established secured financing in APAC and equity financing capabilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to this, he spent six years at Lehman Brothers' on the equity & fixed income secured financing desk.

Edwards said he looks forward to engaging and working with clients across APAC.

"The objective for our clients is not only to meet the immediate needs of margin segregation and management, but also to deliver greater ongoing returns in a challenging marketplace. To that end, we are partnering with them to enable enhanced inventory, liquidity and risk management to drive financial resource efficiency and overall returns," he said.

State Street's Collateral+ is an integrated platform with tri party, third party and margin management which empowers clients to tailor their collateral management service. It includes efficient pre-trade and collateral analytics enabling clients to decrease margin and funding costs.

"Collateral management is fundamental for institutions to manage capital, risk, liquidity and regulatory compliance" Ahlner added.

"Market evolution has not only highlighted the importance of liquidity management but also its efficiency large buffers could represent a drag on portfolio balance. Whilst there are several opportunities in the market the evolving regulations are adding operational complexity and creating liquidity challenges for investors if collateral is not managed properly."

