State Street bolsters SPDR team

State Street Global Advisors has made four senior appointments within its SPDR exchange-traded funds business in Asia Pacific.

Kathleen Gallagher has been appointed as head of SPDR ETFs Australia, in addition to her current role as head of ETF Model Portfolios Asia Pacific and EMEA. She is relocating from the UK to Australia for the role.

Marie Tsang has joined as a SPDR fixed income strategist for Asia Pacific, also based in Sydney. The fixed income strategist position is a newly created role within SPDR.

Tsang joins from BlackRock Portfolio Analysis and Solutions and will be responsible for promoting the distribution

Jean Gan has been appointed SPDR fixed income sales specialist for Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Gan is based in Singapore and joins from MUFG Securities. The fixed income sales specialist role is also a newly created position for SPDR.

And Robin Tsui has expanded his role to Asia Pacific gold strategist and gold sales specialist for Hong Kong, where he is based. Prior to taking on the expanded position, Tsui was Asia Pacific gold strategist.

All four report to head of SPDR ETFs Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor.

"Our SPDR ETFs business in Asia Pacific is one of State Street Global Advisors' priorities and we are delighted to continue to invest in more top talent and resources and demonstrate our commitment to the region," Victor said.

"Kathleen and Robin's expanded roles, alongside the two newly created roles of SPDR fixed income strategist and SPDR fixed income sales specialist, reflect our commitment to meeting the increasing demand from our clients and strengthening our capabilities in the fixed income market in the region."

Gallagher added: "The Australian ETF market has grown five-fold in the last five years to hit AUD 122.78 billion, with even conservative estimates putting it on track to double again by 2024."

"We are committed to strengthening our relationships with clients and continuing to grow our SPDR ETFs business in Australia, and indeed the entire Asia Pacific, and leveraging our local knowhow and global capabilities to provide investors with a comprehensive suite of investment solutions that meet their evolving needs."