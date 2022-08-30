Newspaper icon
Spirit Super consortium withdraws from port acquisition

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 30 AUG 2022   12:29PM

The Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Consortium has not proceeded with its Port of Geelong acquisition, withdrawing its request for merger clearance from the ACCC.

The ACCC recently informed the Spirit Super Palisade Consortium that it continued to hold preliminary competition concerns needing more time to investigate and the Consortium subsequently decided to not proceed with the transaction.

Earlier this year, the ACCC released a statement of issues outlining its preliminary concerns with the proposed acquisition of the Port of Geelong by the Consortium. The corporate watchdog was concerned the acquisition may substantially lessen competition in Victoria for the supply of port services for long-term bulk cargo customers in Victoria.

At the time, ACCC commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said: "We are concerned the acquisition may substantially lessen competition in Victoria for the supply of port services for bulk cargo."

"Ports play a critical role in the movement of goods in Australia's economy and there is some ability for major port users to choose between the Port of Geelong and Port of Portland when making very substantial infrastructure investments at the ports.

"Any substantial lessening of competition between ports therefore has the potential for significant negative impacts on a range of industries."

The Consortium included a range of super and infrastructure funds, and the acquisition would have resulted in Palisade managing, on behalf of investors, 100% of the Port of Portland and 49% of the Port of Geelong. Additionally, the proposed acquisition would have resulted in some common ownership interests across the two ports.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb commented: "We were concerned the common fund management and ownership interests between the Port of Geelong and the Port of Portland would reduce competition for customers between the ports over the medium to long term."

Further, the ACCC cited that the issue of common fund management and ownership among competing firms, including via minority interests, has increasingly become a focus of economic regulators and most recently the subject of a Standing Committee on Economics Inquiry.

"Common fund management and ownership that allow a degree of control or influence by minority interests have the potential to detrimentally effect competition," Cass-Gottlieb said.

"Parties proposing to acquire interests in critical infrastructure should expect the ACCC's review will be careful and thorough. Such transactions may have long term consequences for competition. The ACCC conducts merger reviews with the rigour warranted by the complexity and significance of a transaction."

The Port of Geelong is a freehold diversified bulk commodity port in Victoria. It handles approximately 40% of Victoria's bulk cargo and is Victoria's largest bulk commodity port. The Port of Geelong is currently owned 50% by a consortium comprised of Linx Cargo Care Pty Ltd and Infrastructure Investment Corporation (managed by Brookfield) and 50% by SAS Trustee Corporation.

The Port of Portland is a diversified bulk commodity, deep water port in south-west Victoria. It handles approximately 20% of Victoria's bulk cargo.

VIEW COMMENTS

