Spaceship hikes Voyager fees

The micro-investing app is introducing a flat management fee to replace its current percentage-based fee structure, despite its chief executive previously saying there were no plans to increase fees.

From November 1, customers invested in a Spaceship Voyager portfolio with more than $100 will be charged $2.50 per month.

There was previously no fee on Voyager portfolios up to $5000 and a 10bps fee for Spaceship Universe and Spaceship Earth portfolios, while the Spaceship Origin portfolio carried a 5bps fee.

"The new fee is being introduced so we can continue investing in Spaceship's technology, launch further customer-friendly features, and continue building a sustainable business that lasts for years to come," Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore said.

"The introduction of this low-cost fee makes customer prices simpler and will help us grow."

Earlier this year, Moore told FS Super there were no plans to change its fee structure.

"We are aware that there are competitors in the market that charge differently to the way that we do. You might call them a subscription-type fee. We don't have any current plan around our fee structure, [but it is] something that we're constantly monitoring," he said.

The micro-investing app said it is the first fee change since launching Voyager in 2018 and has since grown its technology, team and product including new investment options and features as well as provided strong investment performance.

"Changes such as these aren't taken lightly, and we understand this represents a fee increase for most customers. However, this decision allows us to create revenue that we can reinvest into Spaceship to ensure we continue to grow the technology, launch new features, and build a sustainable business that lasts for years to come," Spaceship said in a statement.

The new management fees do not impact nor replace the current Spaceship Super fees.