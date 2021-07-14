NEWS
Executive Appointments

Sovereign wealth fund nabs AMP Capital talent

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 JUL 2021   12:22PM

GIC Private, the sovereign wealth fund for Singapore, has hired former AMP Capital portfolio manager Nader Naeimi.

Naeimi started with GIC, formerly known as the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, on Monday.

Naeimi is now senior vice president and portfolio manager for a new cross asset global allocation fund at GIC, relocating to Singapore for the role.

He will be part of the fixed income and global macro division at the asset manager and will be working with the in-house quantitative team and strategists to build investment process and investment capability. The mandate for the fund is absolute return.

"After a wonderful 21-year career with AMP Capital, I am excited to start a new chapter in my career," Naeimi said.

"I am thrilled to be joining GIC Private and to have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the greatest minds in the investments industry."

GIC was founded in 1981 and has approximately US$500 billion in assets under management.

Naeimi departed AMP Capital in April, with a spokesperson telling Financial Standard his role was no longer required.

He was portfolio manager of the Dynamic Markets Fund, which was shuttered by AMP Capital.

The fund was launched by AMP chief economic Shane Oliver in 2011.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
