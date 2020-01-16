NEWS
Investment
SGE extension could hurt small entities: FSC
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 16 JAN 2020   12:38PM

The Financial Services Council has expressed its concerns with draft legislation seeking to extend the definition of significant global entities to ensure multinational tax avoidance rules apply to all relevant entities.

In its submission to the government's consultation on exposure draft legislation extending the SGE, the FSC draws on previous public submissions made by Deloitte and the Australian Investment Council (formerly AVCAL), noting in particular its agreeance with the AIC's concerns for small investment entities which may be caught in the SGE net after the change.

The FSC's submission warns that in its current form the extension will see a tax regime designed to apply to large multinational businesses apply to SME investment firms, which it notes is not consistent with the government's "broader economic agenda".

Currently, significant global entities are defined as groups headed by listed or private companies required to prepare general purpose financial statements.

The government is seeking to extend the definition to include "members of large business groups headed by private companies, trusts, partnerships, investment entities and individuals".

The draft legislation aims to ensure cross-border related party transactions fall within the scope of a package of integrity measures, including Country-by-Country reporting, Multinational Anti-Avoidance law and Diverted Profits Tax rules.

However the AIC also remains concerned by the legislation, and said without amendments private equity funds and other investment entities would be discouraged from investing in Australian companies.

This would be as a result of the increased "regulatory compliance burden" those entities and underlying portfolio companies would bear.

The FSC said that if the legislation was designed to bring large investment entities into the scope of Multinational Anti-Avoidance law and Diverted Profits Tax rules, the legislation should be capable of doing so without roping smaller entities in too.

Read more: FSCSGEAICDiverted Profits TaxFinancial Services CouncilAustralian Investment CouncilDeloitte
