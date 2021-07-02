NEWS
Superannuation

SG rise to benefit 6.7m Australians: ISA

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUL 2021   12:30PM

The new superannuation guarantee rate of 10% will benefit 6.7 million workers, with the younger and lower-income Australians to benefit the most, according to Industry Super Australia.

ISA says the average worker will contribute $233 a year extra to their retirement savings from the 0.5% increase in SG, with the at-retirement balance increasing by $19,000 for a median 30-year-old worker.

It also expects about half of the $1.5 billion in extra SG payments over the next year to go to the accounts of under-40 workers.

By gender, 3.41 million women will receive the SG boost compared to 3.36 million men, according to ISA analysis of tax file data.

"Young people will be the big winners from these increases and help those that raided their super last year, during the downturn, make up some of the lost ground," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

By income brackets, the proportion of people receiving the SG rise benefits are the highest in $55,000 to $69,999 annual income level where 65% will receive the increase compared to the 57% total.

Earlier this week, Colonial First State said SG increase would push up a 35-year-old's retirement balance by $86,000, and even $650,000 if they take advantage of the new concessional contribution caps.

CFS predicted a 45-year-old to gain $51,000 in at-retirement balance at 67 from SG increase, and $400,000 from maximum salary sacrificing.

For 50-year-olds, it predicted a $36,000 increase from SG rise, and $296,000 from maximum contributions at new rates.

