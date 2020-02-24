SG increase will hurt women: NFAW

The National Foundation for Australian Women (NFAW) said increasing the super guarantee will hurt women and the age pension should remain a strong element of the retirement income system.

In its submission to the Treasury the NFAW said the superannuation guarantee system is "inherently flawed" as it is based on lifetime income.

"This has always limited the superannuation accrued by casual and part-time workers, of which a high proportion are women," the NFAW said.

"The tax concessions that are associated with the superannuation system, particularly in respect of voluntary contributions, are skewed to male contributors.

"As women are underrepresented in the higher income brackets, men are more likely to access the tax benefits available on voluntary savings in superannuation."

The NFAW said it is of the view that the objective of superannuation is not well understood in the community.

"There is evidence that the majority of retirees are now drawing down on their superannuation in the form of a pension, most commonly an account based pension," it said.

"However a significant proportion, 67.8% of men and 81.3% of women, retained funds in a superannuation account, and retiree are net savers."

The NFAW said it believes it is likely retirees are complying with the requirement that a minimum amount be drawn down from super as an income stream in order to ensure that the super fund qualifies for the tax exemption.

"While we do not have definitive evidence on this, the nature of the discussion around the 2016 superannuation reforms indicates that superannuation is regarded as a wealth building vehicle rather than a capitalised income stream," the submission said.

"To some extent this seems to be consequential on the move from defined benefit funds that produced an income stream to accumulation funds that are perceived as an asset."

The NFAW said the gender superannuation gap reflects the gender pay gap, which is influenced by lower pay rates as well as differences in women's work patterns.

"Specifically women are more likely than men to take a career break or reduce their working hours to give birth to and care children, and this happens relatively early in their working life," the submission reads.

"Not only do women lose the value of contributions over this period, but they lose the compound returns on that investment over the period to retirement."

The NFAW acknowledged that women are not the only vulnerable group in the super system, but said they do experience multiple disadvantages.

The submission said the Australian superannuation system is maturing however there are a number of inconsistencies and inequities in the level of support provided to people with different characteristics.