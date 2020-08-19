Several promoted at Yarra Capital

Yarra Capital has announced a number of in-house promotions within its Australian equities investment team.

Michael Steele, previously deputy portfolio manager for the firm's Australian smaller companies equity capability, has been promoted to co-portfolio manager alongside Katie Hudson.

Steele has been responsible for analysing Ex-100 stocks and the information technology sector within the Australian equities team.

He has 12 years' industry experience, and previously spent nine years as an investment manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Marcus Ryan, previously senior investment manager, has been promoted to deputy portfolio manager of the firm's Broadcap Australian equities capability.

Ryan is also responsible for research and analysis of real estate, health care and building materials securities within the Australian equities team.

He has 14 years' industry experience and previously spent 11 years as an investment manager also at Goldman Sachs.

Edward Waller, previously senior investment manager, has been promoted to deputy portfolio manager of Yarra's Ex-20 Australian equities capability.

Waller has been responsible for research of banks, diversified financials & insurance, infrastructure and utilities securities within the Australian equities team.

He has 13 years' industry experience, and prior to joining Yarra Capital, worked for 10 years as an investment manager for Goldman Sachs.

Lastly, Olivia Dalton has been promoted to senior investment analyst.

Dalton was previously investment analyst and will be responsible for covering Industrial companies within the Australian equities team.

She has six years' industry experience having joined Yarra Capital after spending five years with AustralianSuper, where she was most recently an equity analyst covering infrastructure and utilities.

Yarra managing director and head of Australian equities Dion Hershan said: "We are delighted to recognise Michael, Marcus, Ed and Olivia following long periods of growth and development."

"All four are extremely capable investors and analysts, and these new roles confirm their readiness for additional responsibilities."