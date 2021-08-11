NEWS
Investment

SEEK raising $260m for new fund

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 AUG 2021   12:39PM

The ASX-listed jobs listing business will raise $260 million from external investors for a new fund that invests in employment-related businesses.

The SEEK Growth Fund is a pooled unit trust formed after SEEK's strategic review of its Asia Pacific and Americas Investments business announced in February.

SEEK will transfer about $1.2 billion of existing investment assets into the fund, including its holdings in Online Education Services and 12 early-stage ventures. However, SEEK will retain investments in Zhaopin and JobAdder outside of the fund.

The new fund will raise an additional $460 million for future investments, split as $200 million from SEEK and $260 million from external investors in a raise expected to close around September 1.

A new entity led by Andrew Bassat and staffed by SEEK's current investments employees will act as the manager to the fund.

"As announced in February 2021, the goal of the strategic review was to enable SEEK to focus on the growth opportunities in AP&A [Asia Pacific and Americas] whilst retaining economic exposure to Investments and Zhaopin, and for Investments to operate independently and access third part capital, allowing it to focus on being an investor and business builder," the firm said in August 11 filings.

"The creation of the fund achieves the primary goals of independence and access to capital whilst providing continuity of management."

SEEK said it expects to own about 84.5% of the fund after the fund draws down all the capital committed in the first capital raise at around September 1.

"At the heart of SEEK will be the core AP&A business. The new structure will increase SEEK's focus on its online employment growth opportunities," SEEK chair Graham Goldsmith said.

"Since SEEK will have no obligation to commit more capital to the fund, we expect that its strong operating cashflows will enable continued investment into high growth opportunities across ANZ and Asia, and dividends for SEEK shareholders."

"At the same time, SEEK will continue to benefit from the growth of Zhaopin and the fund."

Netwealth hires head of investment solutions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
As part of a broader strategy to grow its asset management and managed accounts offerings, Netwealth has hired the former head of private wealth at Nikko Asset Management.

Profit boost for CBA, ups remediation bill

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
Despite reporting a $1.4 billion profit boost, Commonwealth Bank's legacy financial advice business and legal troubles continue to eat away at the bottom line.

Perpetual hires from AMP Capital

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
AMP Capital's head of sector multi-manager who left in July after nearly 25 years with the company has joined Perpetual.

La Trobe unveils two income products

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
La Trobe Financial Group has launched two products in a bid to combat the low interest rate environment.

