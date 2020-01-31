Schroders to bring private equity fund to Australia

Schroders, best recognised in Australia for its fixed income and equity strategies, is gearing up to bring a private equity fund to local investors later this year.

The new fund will use a fund-of-fund structure to invest in externally-managed private equity funds.

The offering sits under the Schroder Adveq brand, which manages about $15 billion globally in primary, secondary and co-investments in the private markets.

In Australia, Schroders will kick off by pitching the fund to sophisticated investors.

"Private Equity is a key component of Schroders' global private asset offering for our clients," a Schroders spokesperson said.

"We believe that there is demand from sophisticated investors in Australia for private equity, so are looking to launch a fund later in 2020."

The company declined to add further details, pending regulatory approvals.

Schroder Adveq has been investing in private equity funds for clients since the 1997.

About three years ago, Schroders acquired Schdoder Adveq and added it to its private assets business that includes real estate, private debt and infrastructure finance.