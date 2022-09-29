Schroders head of institutional sales retiresBY ELIZABETH FRY | THURSDAY, 29 SEP 2022 12:48PM
Read more: Schroders, Kerrie Howard, Ray Macken, ANZ Asset Management, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Fortis
Schroders has confirmed that its head of institutional sales, Kerrie Howard, has retired after more than a decade with the asset manager.
The firm said head of sales Ray Macken has assumed her role and is currently assessing the sales team's resource needs.
"Schroders appreciates and acknowledges the significant contribution Kerrie made to Schroders over her 12 years with the organisation," said a spokesperson.
Howard joined Schroders in 2005 from Fortis, where she ran institutional sales for almost five years.
With more than 25 years of financial services experience, she has also held senior sales roles at BNP Paribas and ANZ Asset Management.
Macken has worked at Schroders for 23 years and served as head of sales for 11.
He landed at the firm in 1998 from Deutsche Bank, where he was a custody officer.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Schroders head of institutional sales retires
Iress wins Commonwealth Super Corp mandate
GQG Partners rolls out dividend income fund
Members want super funds to adopt crypto: Survey
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?
Richard Ivers
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED