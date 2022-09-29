Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Schroders head of institutional sales retires

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 29 SEP 2022   12:48PM

Schroders has confirmed that its head of institutional sales, Kerrie Howard, has retired after more than a decade with the asset manager.

The firm said head of sales Ray Macken has assumed her role and is currently assessing the sales team's resource needs.

"Schroders appreciates and acknowledges the significant contribution Kerrie made to Schroders over her 12 years with the organisation," said a spokesperson.

Howard joined Schroders in 2005 from Fortis, where she ran institutional sales for almost five years.

With more than 25 years of financial services experience, she has also held senior sales roles at BNP Paribas and ANZ Asset Management.

Macken has worked at Schroders for 23 years and served as head of sales for 11.

He landed at the firm in 1998 from Deutsche Bank, where he was a custody officer.

