Schroders appoints new chief executive

Schroders has appointed a new chief executive for Australia, who will report to APAC co-chief executive Chris Durack.

Sam Hallinan will become chief executive for Australia, focusing exclusively on the region.

He joins Schroders from Nikko Asset Management where he was managing director of its Australian business.

Earlier in his career, Hallinan was managing director at Antares and held general manager roles at both MLC Investment Management and NAB Asset Management.

Co-chief executive Durack welcomed Hallinnan to the role.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam to our team and his appointment highlights our focus and commitment to the ongoing investment in the Australian business," Durack said.

"Sam's experience and proven leadership will add further depth to our management capability as we remain focused on delivering great investment outcomes for our Australian clients."

Schroders global head of distribution Lieven Debruyne added: "With the appointment of Sam, we continue to demonstrate our investment in the quality of our management team. At the same time, through Chris' leadership we are continuing to drive our priorities in the region supporting the development of our investment capabilities for our clients."