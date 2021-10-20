Scariest themes for investors revealed

A new survey from Citi has revealed what fund managers, chief executives and chief financial officers across Australia and New Zealand are most concerned about.

Stagflation, China's slowdown and a global energy crunch were top of mind for over 1500 surveyed while attending Citi's 13th annual Australia and New Zealand Investment Conference.

The survey revealed more than 50% of investment managers attending were adopting defensive positions against a fragile macro environment, with China front and centre as the largest threat to global growth in their minds.

It also found 80% of investors polled expect Australia's federal government to set a net zero by 2050 target before COP26, with 61% expecting the target to include caveats.

This, in turn, is impacting investment thinking.

On China, 90% think it has not done enough to stabilise its economic growth in the face of Evergrande, Delta outbreaks and technology regulation - stoking fears a slowdown could be imminent.

And 40% of investors say China's slowdown is a big deal globally as China has been the marginal buyer and price setter in many physical and financial markets.

However, 40% say the slowdown is primarily of concern for Australia and parts of Europe due to exports but is much less significant for the US.

Looking at credit portfolios, 56% of investors stated they would shorten duration and stay defensive, with 25% stating they will extend duration, and 18% claiming they were bearish and prefer to build up cash buffers.

Asked if APRA's recently announced macro-prudential measures to cool down borrowing would be successful in slowing housing prices and mortgage credit, 60% thought APRA would be back with stronger measures shortly to cool down the extremely hot market in Australian capital cities.

"The record high level of attendance and participation [at the conference] from Citi's clients signals they are wrestling with many macro and micro risks. Topics such as higher inflation, a slowdown in China and the impact of higher energy prices were front of mind during the conference," Citi Australia head of investor sales Mark Woodruff said.

"The poll results indicate that beyond the macro influences, there is significant changes at a sector level that requires an understanding of both local and international influences, which is where the Citi conference stands out in terms of clarity and insight."