Sargon finds buyer for trustee business

Sargon has found a buyer for its trustee and responsible entity businesses, as OneVue and Taiping Trustees chase the ultimate holding company for outstanding payments.

Ernst and Young this morning said it has entered into an exclusive sale agreement with an interested party, who was not named.

The sale includes eight companies across the Sargon Group, which own the superannuation trustee business, the corporate trustee business, the responsible entity business and the New Zealand operations.

At the time of acquisitions, Sargon's agreed to a purchase price of $94.6 million across three assets Diversa Trustees, CCSL and Australian Executor Trustees, which are a part of the sale. The full extent of assets sold is not yet known.

EY is also exploring the potential to include in today's sale the assets of Decimal Software, over which Grant Thornton is currently the voluntary administrator.

"Whilst the terms of the deal remain confidential, and subject to a number of conditions precedent, if successfully completed Adam [Nitkins] and I believe this will provide the best outcome to fund members, clients, employees and creditors, given the unique circumstances the companies face," EY's Stewart McCallum said.

Nitkins and McCallum were appointed voluntary administrators of eight Sargon companies earlier this month, after Sargon's Chinese lender forced it into external administration over missed payments on a loan.

Yesterday, OneVue Holdings chief executive Connie Mckeage said the company understood it was the only "material" creditor of the trustee business, whose sale was announced today.

The creditors will meet for a second time on March 10, after receiving a report tomorrow.