Salter Brothers acquires Causeway AM

Salter Brothers has announced the acquisition of Causeway Asset Management as it expands its private credit business.

Causeway is an Australian private credit fund manager with more than $600 million in assets under management and advice.

Salter Brothers managing director Paul Salter said he was delighted to welcome the Causeway team into the fold.

"We are impressed with their expertise, experience and reputation in the industry and believe they will complement our credit capabilities and will be instrumental in driving our private credit growth ambitions," Salter said.

Salter Brothers managing director, debt capital markets David O'Connor added that they have already seen interest in the combined entity.

"The integration of Causeway's extensive track-record and Salter Brothers' global platform is garnering significant interest," O'Connor said.

"We have already presented our combined capability to a number of our investment partners, who have expressed a desire to participate in this opportunity."

Causeway founding director Tim Martin said the two entities have previously partnered on transactions.

"These experiences have demonstrated to us that we share similar values and culture. Importantly, we have a shared perspective on conservative underwriting practices and a laser focus on capital preservation across our portfolios, which means we are well-placed to provide a compelling, integrated offering to our wholesale and institutional investors in our targeted market sector," Martin said.

Causeway founding director Mike David added: "The increase in investor engagement within the private debt asset class over the past five to eight years reminded us on the private equity sector's journey since the early 2000s."

"In order to scale our participation in the Australian lower mid-market corporate sector which now totals in excess of $500 billion borrowing appetite, we felt it was timely to build on our foundation in private debt markets by teaming up with Salter Brothers who are also keen to grow their private credit business."

Salter Brothers is an Australian-owned global alternatives investment manager with offices in Australia, Singapore, Japan and the US, with assets under management of more than $4 billion.