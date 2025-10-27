Newspaper icon
Russell Investments launches private markets offering

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 27 OCT 2025   11:59AM

Russell Investments and Invest Blue have launched the Cornerstone Private Markets Managed Portfolio, offering advised clients exposure to private assets.

The Cornerstone Private Markets Managed Portfolio offers an advised pathway into private equity, private credit and real assets.

The minimum initial investment of $25,000 gives investors access to a separately managed account structure, developed in collaboration with Ironbark, to give qualified advised clients of Invest Blue diversified access to institutional-quality private market opportunities within structures designed for retail investors.

The portfolio invests across three to 15 holdings in private equity, private credit and real assets, delivering diversification across private markets assets normally only possible for institutional investors, Russell Investments said.

It also combines evergreen, open-ended strategies with listed exposures, such as exchange-traded funds, to help provide staged access to capital.

"For too long, access to private markets has been limited to large institutions and ultra-wealthy investors. But many of the world's most innovative and successful companies are choosing to stay private. This managed portfolio allows our clients to participate in those opportunities - through a carefully designed structure for retail investors," Invest Blue chief investment officer Chris Ogilvie said.

Russell Investments head of distribution Australia Neil Rogan said Russell Investments has been investing in private markets for more than 50 years.

"Our global scale and manager research means we can help open the door for Australian advised clients to participate in institutional-grade opportunities - overcoming many of the traditional barriers faced by retail investors," he said.

Ironbark chief executive, investment solutions Alex Donald added: "Private markets are increasingly being recognised by advisers as an important source of diversification and long-term return potential. At Ironbark, we saw a real opportunity to democratise access to these assets through a retail-compatible managed account structure that features institutional-grade controls around governance, transparency, and liquidity management."

Read more: Russell InvestmentsInvest BlueCornerstone Private Markets Managed PortfolioIronbarkAlex DonaldNeil RoganChris Ogilvie
