Investment
Risk but no reward in institutional equities portfolios
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:47PM

Northern Trust Asset Management peeked into the equities portfolios of 200 institutional managers and found nearly 66% of the risk they took didn't yield rewards.

The quant manager studied 200 portfolios (1000 strategies totaling $200 billion plus in assets) and found uncompensated risk far outstripped compensated risk in these equities portfolio.

The result was benchmark-like returns at active fees.

"Perhaps the most startling discovery to us was the fact that, on average, portfolios had nearly two times the amount of uncompensated risk versus compensated risk," Northern Trust Asset Management head of quantitative strategies Michael Hunstad said.

"For investors, it was the fact they simply weren't getting paid for all the risks they were taking. That's because portfolios had become overcrowded with uncompensated risks that tended to dilute the potential for excess returns. The result was generally benchmark-like returns - at active management fees."

Northern Trust said the no-reward risk came from, among other factors, underlying portfolio holdings cancelling each other out and hurting performance.

"While the concept of the cancellation effect at a stock level is nothing new, the frequency of underlying holdings, style tilts and sector over- and under-weights cancelling each other out partially or completely, and the magnitude of the impact on active risk, was surprising. This is the result of investment managers within a portfolio taking opposing positions, essentially offsetting one another," it said.

As an example it cited, one strategy's high bias to value can be offset by another strategy's high bias to growth.

It also said over-diversification diluted performance, and possible attempts to "time" manager outperformance may have proven costly.

"Too much of a good thing was certainly evident by our analysis, with respect to portfolio diversification leading to hidden and uncompensated risk," said Hunstad.

"Really understanding how a manager will interact with the rest of your portfolio, and efficiently combining different strategies, managers and factor styles, is essential to constructing a portfolio that has the potential to deliver as intended - rather than delivering unexpected results."

Read more: Northern Trust Asset ManagementMichael Hunstad
