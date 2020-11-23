Rice Warner hires former First State deputy chief

First State Super's former deputy chief executive Graeme Arnott is joining Rice Warner as a senior consultant, after leaving the super fund in July.

Arnott will join Rice Warner's superannuation team in Sydney.

His focus will be on client solutions around custody and unit pricing, member administration and advice solutions.

Arnott was also the chief executive of First State's advice business.

"Graeme is an excellent addition to the Rice Warner team with his experience in the operational aspects of investments and administration. His knowledge of advice delivery will also be helpful for clients looking to take advantage of the growing demand for retirement planning services using cost effective technology-based solutions," Rice Warner chief executive Andrew Boal said.

"Our superannuation team will benefit from Graeme's knowledge and experience, helping us to deliver new insights and solutions for our clients."

Arnott has a depth of operational experiences across custody services, unit pricing and other investment operations, as well as member administration platforms and operations, fund mergers and advice delivery, Rice Warner said.

"I am delighted to join the Rice Warner team and look forward to combining my experiences in the financial services industry with Rice Warner's extensive research and consulting capabilities to help our clients achieve better outcomes for their members," Arnott said.

Arnott held the role of deputy chief executive since the integration of financial planning and advice business, StatePlus, into the First State organisation in 2019.

Prior to that, he was chief executive officer of StatePlus after First State Super acquired the organisation in 2016. Before his time with First State Super, Arnott held several senior management roles at JPMorgan after a period with PricewaterhouseCoopers.