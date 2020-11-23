NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Rice Warner hires former First State deputy chief
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:48PM

First State Super's former deputy chief executive Graeme Arnott is joining Rice Warner as a senior consultant, after leaving the super fund in July.

Arnott will join Rice Warner's superannuation team in Sydney.

His focus will be on client solutions around custody and unit pricing, member administration and advice solutions.

Arnott was also the chief executive of First State's advice business.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"Graeme is an excellent addition to the Rice Warner team with his experience in the operational aspects of investments and administration. His knowledge of advice delivery will also be helpful for clients looking to take advantage of the growing demand for retirement planning services using cost effective technology-based solutions," Rice Warner chief executive Andrew Boal said.

"Our superannuation team will benefit from Graeme's knowledge and experience, helping us to deliver new insights and solutions for our clients."

Arnott has a depth of operational experiences across custody services, unit pricing and other investment operations, as well as member administration platforms and operations, fund mergers and advice delivery, Rice Warner said.

"I am delighted to join the Rice Warner team and look forward to combining my experiences in the financial services industry with Rice Warner's extensive research and consulting capabilities to help our clients achieve better outcomes for their members," Arnott said.

Arnott held the role of deputy chief executive since the integration of financial planning and advice business, StatePlus, into the First State organisation in 2019.

Prior to that, he was chief executive officer of StatePlus after First State Super acquired the organisation in 2016. Before his time with First State Super, Arnott held several senior management roles at JPMorgan after a period with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Read more: Rice WarnerFirst State SuperGraeme ArnottStatePlusAndrew Boal
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New super benchmarking flawed: Rice Warner
Underinsurance gap worsens: Research
Rice Warner hires fintech, product data lead
SMSFs are cost-effective, deliver for members
Super funds bullish on hiring
The case for an overhaul of advice: Rice Warner, FSC
Aware Super moves to acquire OptiComm
Aware Super announces $1bn property project
Alphinity appoints to new role
Aware Super, Lendlease execute $200m recapitalisation
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:08PM
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something amHF5zOm