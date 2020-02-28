Retirement review goes off the rails

Superannuation experts are concerned the retirement income review may be getting out of hand, evidenced by numerous stakeholder submissions straying from the consultation guidelines by proposing a complete transformation of the super system. At the same time, others are asking, 'If not now, when?'.

By the time the consultation window closed on February 3 - Financial Standard understands several late submissions will be accepted by the review secretariat - the submissions of University of Sydney research fellow Cameron Murray and the Australian National University had already stirred the pot.

Murray's submission suggests the super system be scrapped in favour of a more robust age pension, while ANU riled the industry super lobby by labelling the case for increasing the superannuation guarantee as "tenuous".

University of New South Wales associate professor Anthony Asher says some submissions are missing the point of the review entirely.

"I haven't looked at all of the submissions, but I do think the submissions in many cases have not addressed the fundamental questions that the review has asked," Asher says.

"What are the principles? What is the place of the first, second, and third pillar? What is the role of government in the private sector? What's the importance of adequacy, sustainability, equity? And people have jumped in; it seems to me too quickly."

Asher says a fundamental fact the review should address is the extent to which retirement income is politically contested, noting sensible debates are hard to come by in an industry whose participants have a propensity to shout their arguments at one another.

"So how can we get a good system if we're just shouting at each other? I think that's one of the things that hopefully will be recognised," he says.

Weighing in, Grattan Institute program director Brendan Coates says it should come as no shock to see stakeholders nail their colours to the mast.

"I think the review was fairly clear that they're not going to make policy recommendations because that's not their mandate," he says.

"But I don't think you should be surprised that stakeholders are using this as an opportunity to communicate to the government what they think the priority should be, because the government is ultimately the one that's going to make decisions."

Sitting among a raft of left-field ideas pitched to the secretariat is a proposal from BetaShares to install a universal pension funded in part by past and future superannuation contributions of members.

The new system would see members split their super savings into two pools - a defined benefit scheme and a defined contribution scheme, creating a hybrid system.

BetaShares senior investment specialist Roger Cohen pushes back on Asher's claims, saying robust debates about the system's future need to be played out publicly, warning of the possible pitfalls to be had if discussions about the fundamental architecture of the retirement system were conducted privately.

"I think it should all be out in public. I think if it's done behind closed doors you can end up with - as we have - an imperfect system," he says.

"If you do it in public you get that debate and that contest of ideas where the bad ideas are knocked out and things that prevail are hopefully better for all stakeholders. I think there should be vigorous public debate."

Murray, author of perhaps the most controversial submission to the review so far, says he struggled to garner support for his paper prior to the review's announcement.

"It's been an idea for a couple of years, and I've been trying to ask around and find various thinktanks and community groups who could get behind a report arguing to scrap superannuation. Basically I couldn't find one," Murray says.

However, support for his proposal and other queries which ask tough questions about the future of super has ramped up on the back of the Grattan Institute's ongoing campaign against raising the superannuation guarantee.

There is possibly no better economic policy to increase take home pay and economic activity, and improve the status of the tax system than unwinding superannuation, Murray argues.

"So, I just wanted to get out there and say it, and make people think about what the world would look like," he says.

"I think we've mostly been constrained to 'Which marginal tax rate should we change in the super system?' rather than the big picture question of 'Is it worth having at all?'"

The final report is due at the end of June.