NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Retirement review goes off the rails
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 28 FEB 2020   3:54PM

Superannuation experts are concerned the retirement income review may be getting out of hand, evidenced by numerous stakeholder submissions straying from the consultation guidelines by proposing a complete transformation of the super system. At the same time, others are asking, 'If not now, when?'.

By the time the consultation window closed on February 3 - Financial Standard understands several late submissions will be accepted by the review secretariat - the submissions of University of Sydney research fellow Cameron Murray and the Australian National University had already stirred the pot.

Murray's submission suggests the super system be scrapped in favour of a more robust age pension, while ANU riled the industry super lobby by labelling the case for increasing the superannuation guarantee as "tenuous".

University of New South Wales associate professor Anthony Asher says some submissions are missing the point of the review entirely.

"I haven't looked at all of the submissions, but I do think the submissions in many cases have not addressed the fundamental questions that the review has asked," Asher says.

"What are the principles? What is the place of the first, second, and third pillar? What is the role of government in the private sector? What's the importance of adequacy, sustainability, equity? And people have jumped in; it seems to me too quickly."

Asher says a fundamental fact the review should address is the extent to which retirement income is politically contested, noting sensible debates are hard to come by in an industry whose participants have a propensity to shout their arguments at one another.

"So how can we get a good system if we're just shouting at each other? I think that's one of the things that hopefully will be recognised," he says.

Weighing in, Grattan Institute program director Brendan Coates says it should come as no shock to see stakeholders nail their colours to the mast.

"I think the review was fairly clear that they're not going to make policy recommendations because that's not their mandate," he says.

"But I don't think you should be surprised that stakeholders are using this as an opportunity to communicate to the government what they think the priority should be, because the government is ultimately the one that's going to make decisions."

Sitting among a raft of left-field ideas pitched to the secretariat is a proposal from BetaShares to install a universal pension funded in part by past and future superannuation contributions of members.

The new system would see members split their super savings into two pools - a defined benefit scheme and a defined contribution scheme, creating a hybrid system.

BetaShares senior investment specialist Roger Cohen pushes back on Asher's claims, saying robust debates about the system's future need to be played out publicly, warning of the possible pitfalls to be had if discussions about the fundamental architecture of the retirement system were conducted privately.

"I think it should all be out in public. I think if it's done behind closed doors you can end up with - as we have - an imperfect system," he says.

"If you do it in public you get that debate and that contest of ideas where the bad ideas are knocked out and things that prevail are hopefully better for all stakeholders. I think there should be vigorous public debate."

Murray, author of perhaps the most controversial submission to the review so far, says he struggled to garner support for his paper prior to the review's announcement.

"It's been an idea for a couple of years, and I've been trying to ask around and find various thinktanks and community groups who could get behind a report arguing to scrap superannuation. Basically I couldn't find one," Murray says.

However, support for his proposal and other queries which ask tough questions about the future of super has ramped up on the back of the Grattan Institute's ongoing campaign against raising the superannuation guarantee.

There is possibly no better economic policy to increase take home pay and economic activity, and improve the status of the tax system than unwinding superannuation, Murray argues.

"So, I just wanted to get out there and say it, and make people think about what the world would look like," he says.

"I think we've mostly been constrained to 'Which marginal tax rate should we change in the super system?' rather than the big picture question of 'Is it worth having at all?'"

The final report is due at the end of June.

Read more: Grattan InstituteBetaSharesCameron MurrayAnthony AsherBrendan CoatesFinancial StandardRoger Cohen
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BetaShares calls for universal pension
New ETF for ASX All Tech Index
Three ETFs axed by Morningstar
Surplus may not be as advertised: Grattan
SG increase means lower wages: Grattan
Unsatisfied HESTA members head for exit
Westpac also owed money by Sargon
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
Academics protest UniSuper investments
Factor investing, sustainability a perfect match
Editor's Choice
Why Phillip Morris gets ESG points
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ariel Investments chief investment officer Rupal J. Bhansali shared her contrarian views on ESG investing and why Phillip Morris International makes the cut.
Hollywood actor charged by SEC
ELIZA BAVIN
The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged a prominent actor for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in a bitcoin offering.
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sDl48nBt