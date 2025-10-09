Rest Super deputy CIO lands new gig

Rest Super will say goodbye to one of its top investment leaders after Simon Esposito resigned from his role as head of private markets and deputy chief investment officer.

The $93 billion superannuation fund for retail workers, confirmed it is currently working through its recruitment process to fill Esposito's role.

He will finish at the fund later in October.

Esposito is set to join CVC Capital Partners as managing director and head of client and product solutions for the buyout firm's local business.

The private equity specialist joined Rest in 2014 and has held several roles with a primary focus on the fund's private markets fund and direct investments across unlisted property, infrastructure, agriculture, and private equity assets.

Most recently, he served as co-chief investment officer along with Kiran Singh, Rest's head of listed assets, on an interim basis for 10 months, following the departure of the fund's inaugural chief investment officer, Andrew Lill, who is now running LegalSuper.

In August, Rest appointed former Qantas Super boss Michael Clancy to the top investment job, ending the interim arrangement.

Previously, the outgoing deputy-CIO was a senior member of the Super Investment Management team, Rest's wholly owned investment management company, which was integrated into Rest's investment team in 2020.

Before joining the super fund, Esposito spent ten years in National Australia Bank's project finance division, working primarily in resources, infrastructure, and power sectors.

Separately, Rest Super has confirmed that several members of its operational due diligence team are departing the fund in October.

The ODD team is headed up by Erika Jordan.

"We thank them for the work they have done at Rest in service of our 2 million members and wish them well for the future," a Rest spokesperson said.