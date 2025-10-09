Rest Super deputy CIO lands new gig

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   2:20PM

Rest Super will say goodbye to one of its top investment leaders after Simon Esposito resigned from his role as head of private markets and deputy chief investment officer.

The $93 billion superannuation fund for retail workers, confirmed it is currently working through its recruitment process to fill Esposito's role.

He will finish at the fund later in October.

Esposito is set to join CVC Capital Partners as managing director and head of client and product solutions for the buyout firm's local business.

The private equity specialist joined Rest in 2014 and has held several roles with a primary focus on the fund's private markets fund and direct investments across unlisted property, infrastructure, agriculture, and private equity assets.

Most recently, he served as co-chief investment officer along with Kiran Singh, Rest's head of listed assets, on an interim basis for 10 months, following the departure of the fund's inaugural chief investment officer, Andrew Lill, who is now running LegalSuper.

In August, Rest appointed former Qantas Super boss Michael Clancy to the top investment job, ending the interim arrangement.

Previously, the outgoing deputy-CIO was a senior member of the Super Investment Management team, Rest's wholly owned investment management company, which was integrated into Rest's investment team in 2020.

Before joining the super fund, Esposito spent ten years in National Australia Bank's project finance division, working primarily in resources, infrastructure, and power sectors.

Separately, Rest Super has confirmed that several members of its operational due diligence team are departing the fund in October.

The ODD team is headed up by Erika Jordan.

"We thank them for the work they have done at Rest in service of our 2 million members and wish them well for the future," a Rest spokesperson said.

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

ANGELIQUE MINAS
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard have partnered to launch four low-cost ETF models in Australia.

Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

MATTHEW WAI
Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest

KARREN VERGARA
Too many auditors are failing the independence test and breaching conflicts of interest obligations, according to an ASIC investigation.

Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

