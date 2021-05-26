NEWS
Financial Planning
Research reveals factors influencing advice

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:40PM

A study which saw financial advisers providing advice for hypothetical clients found glaring inconsistencies in risk assessments, with suggestions an adviser's own circumstances can influence the advice provided.

The data from Oxford Risk shows, when asked to make recommendations for imaginary clients, advisers made "remarkably different" judgements when it came to how much investment risk was suitable despite being given the same hypothetical information.

When it came to asset allocations, Oxford Risk described those recommended as "scattershot", adding that even when advisers agreed on risk tolerance, they disagreed on asset allocation.

The research found there are certain characteristics of financial advisers that seem predictive of the resulting advice. For instance, married advisers are more likely to recommend slightly lower risk levels than those that are single.

Elsewhere, university-educated advisers have lower risk capacity assessments on average, while salaried advisers gave higher recommended risk levels than those receiving commissions or fees.

Experience, nor how many clients an adviser serves makes no significant difference to the advice provided, the study suggests.

Ultimately, Oxford Risk found recommendations "were closer to totally random than totally consistent".

The study, conducted in partnership with South Africa's professional body The Financial Planning Institute and South African firm Momentum Investments, suggests variations are also being driven by "noise"; that which cannot be reliably explained. The research suggests this can include anything from the advisers' mood to the length of time since they last ate and the weather.

Advisers were provided with six hypothetical client profiles. Clients one and four were identical aside from risk tolerance, clients two and five were the same save for one owning a much more valuable property, and three and six were only differentiated by their varied spending goals. Their names corresponded to randomised genders to detect any potential gender bias.

Commenting on the findings, Oxford Risk noted the artificiality of the exercise, acknowledging it is "not a flawless representation of the way adviser-client relationships, nor advice processes, exist in real life".

"This artificiality limits the weight to attach to any conclusions. However, just as roleplays, however artificial, improve real-life performance, so should this noise audit. The real world in which advisers operate is messy, and full of potentially unhelpful influences. Mere knowledge of this messiness is not sufficient protection," the firm said.

"Identifying inexplicable variation in financial advice is one thing. Doing something about it is another. Unlike biases, one cannot so easily self-correct noise through self-awareness.

"The most effective noise-cancelling remedy is to employ algorithms where there are decisions to be made. By rigorously following a set of pre-defined rules, advice can be made much more consistent."

Oxford Risk
