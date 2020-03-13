NEWS
Investment
REITs resilient in face of virus: Principal
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAR 2020   11:51AM

Both local and global REITs are expected to be relatively resilient in the face of recent market turmoil, according to Principal.

Janine Yoong, portfolio manager for Principal Global Investors in Australia said property projects such as shopping centres and apartment developments will not be immune to the global coronavirus outbreak, with impacts including supply chain delays and lower foot traffic.

Nevertheless, the sector continues to be a defensive play in investment portfolios.

Yoong said investment markets for REITS in Australia (A-REITs) have been volatile, as corporate reporting suggested the recent bushfires and growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns had a significant impact on trade.

She said regional shopping centres have been particularly affected.

"Lower foot traffic has hurt centres in Australia's regional areas because of this summer's devastating bushfires, but has now become a problem for retail shopping centres across Australia as coronavirus fears have risen," Yoong said.

"China is Australia's biggest trading partner and we're already seeing an impact from the coronavirus on education and tourism. But there's also a long-term concern - construction supply chains."

Yoong said delays are going to hit A-REITS and property once current stocks are "used up".

"Big high-rise developments in particular will be affected, because taller office towers and apartments use lifts and bathroom fittings that are mainly imported from China," Yoong said.

A-REITs overall, however, may benefit as the construction delays give an advantage to existing landlords, Yoong argued.

"Australia has more landlords than developers, so overall A-REITS should benefit from a tighter market," she said.

"Overall, Australian REITS are appealing because they're transparent, and give high yields, particularly compared to Hong Kong and to some extent, the US."

Yoong said the recent official cash rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia makes A-REIT yields even more attractive.

"A-REITS now yield about 5% - a lot better than the less than one per cent yield of a 10 year bond. And REITs are still seen as a defensive investment in volatile times," she said.

"That's attractive to international investors, who already like Australia because of our deep real estate market and also good stable government and politics."

