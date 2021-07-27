Reality TV star joins advice fintech

The former head of growth and partnerships at Count Financial, who is currently starring in a reality television series, has joined a financial advice technology provider.

Joey McCann has joined PADUA Financial Group as head of advice sales.

Previously he served in senior management roles at Count Financial, most recently as the head of growth and partnerships.

Before that, he was the head of practice development and growth for over a year and the national growth manager for about five months.

A Count Financial spokesperson said: "Joe leaves with the full support and best wishes of Count Financial."

Chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy, and head of practice development and research Simon Jeffrey-Bilich jointly take on McCann's responsibilities while the firm searches for a replacement.

McCann appears as a contender in the current season of Survivor Australia: Brains vs. Brawns.

Prior to Count Financial, he worked at Total Financial Solutions, Ibbotson Associates and Midwinter.

PADUA, which provides advisers outsourced paraplanning and transition services, recently named a new chair in Amaysim founder and former chief executive Peter O'Connell, taking over from Matthew Esler.