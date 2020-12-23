NEWS
Investment
Real AM considers listing new REIT
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 DEC 2020   10:58AM

Real Asset Management (RAM) said it is considering listing an essential services REIT on the ASX next year after acquiring three regional hospitals for $100 million.

The hospitals, previously owned by Canada's Northwest Healthcare Properties, include the North West Private Hospital in Cooee Tasmania, the purpose-built Dubbo Private Hospital in Dubbo New South Wales and the Mayo Private Hospital in Taree New South Wales.

The purchases bring the total value of RAM's essential services property portfolio to approximately $500 million.?

The three assets are all leased to Australia's third largest private hospital operator, Healthe Care, with weighted average leases of 15 years each and?annual rent increases.

RAM said the properties provide steady rental growth and a sustainable and secure income yield to the portfolio.?

With the new acquisitions RAM's essential services property portfolio now spans 13 essential services neighbourhood retail centres and six medical properties, four of which are private hospitals.?

RAM director and head of real estate Will Gray said the company took its time and was selective before proceeding with the purchase, saying that the quality of these acquisitions was rare.

Gray said each hospital is strategically located in a major regional health hub, supported by significant government investment.

"We have been actively working on this transaction for almost 12 months and see it as highly attractive to our investors given the long term sustainable and resilient income yield on offer in a high growth real estate sector," Gray said.

"Australia is looking at long-term sectoral demand around the need for medical and healthcare service-based assets.?The provision of private healthcare services, including the assets they occupy will only increase in demand as the public healthcare sector continues to be burdened by high patient demands and ageing assets.?

"Accordingly, we are only now just starting to see the commencement of significant institutional demand to participate in the healthcare or medical property space."

RAM chief executive Scott Kelly said the high-quality acquisition was a welcome addition to RAM's essential services portfolio.?

"Over the past five years we have been judiciously assembling a portfolio of smaller neighbourhood-based retail and medical assets, which is now worth around half a billion dollars," he said.

"Record low rates and essential services-based tenure, among other factors, is supercharging investment demand for these types of assets, and so we plan to provide for that with some exciting capital markets initiatives in mid-2021."

Read more: ASXReal Asset ManagementWill GrayScott Kelly
