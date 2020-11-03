RBA, CBA, NAB partner for wholesale currency

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced a partnership with a consortium of financial institutions and a blockchain technology company to develop a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) using distributed ledger technology (DLT) for settlement.

As a part of the RBA's research on wholesale CBDC, Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Perpetual and blockchain company ConsenSys Software will develop a proof-of-concept (POC) for a tokenised form of CBDC for wholesale market participants.

RBA assistant governor Michele Bullock said the project aims to explore the implications of a CBDC for efficiency and innovation in wholesale market transactions.

"While the case for the use of a CBDC in these markets remains an open question, we are pleased to be collaborating with industry partners to explore if there is a future role for a wholesale CBDC in the Australian payments system," she said.

The POC will explore the funding, settlement and repayment of a tokenized syndicated loan on an Ethereum-based DLT platform for wholesale participants and the implications of 'atomic' delivery-versus-payment settlement on a DLT platform.

CBA's group executive for institutional banking and markets Andrew Hinchliff said the bank believes that DLT will have a far-reaching impact for financial services.

"CBA has already seen it successfully applied many times, in instances such as stable coins, supply chain and capital markets solutions, bank guarantees, programmable money and digital assets," he said.

"CBA's x15ventures is pleased to be part of this collaborative opportunity to advance our shared understanding of a central bank digital currency as a settlement mechanism for digital assets in an Australian context."

The project will be completed by the end of the year and the findings will be published in a report in 2021.

Global digital currency exchange Kraken Australia managing director Jonathon Miller said the project follows the RBA's previous declaration that stated there does not seem to be a strong public policy case for issuance in Australia.

"We see vast potential for a wholesale central bank digital currency and in particular this technology could bring great benefits to our neighbouring jurisdictions in the Pacific who are highly reliant on Australian dollar remittances," he said.