Qualitas launches build-to-rent fund

Qualitas has launched a new fund that will finance the construction and management of energy efficient, low emissions build-to-rent residential building.

The fund has backing of up to $125 million from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

The Qualitas Build-to-Rent Impact Fund (QBIF) is Australia's first property debt fund to elevate minimum sustainability criteria into its investment criteria, as well as being Australia's first dedicated build-to-rent debt platform.

The housing will have to meet strong sustainability measures and be required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% compared with the current building code.

"QBIF will help deliver quality housing stock into the growing rental market. Around one in three households in Australia are renters, and this number is increasing," Qualitas managing director, global head of capital Tim Johansen said.

"Yet new housing starts have fallen in recent years, putting pressure on future supply and rental prices. It's clear that a new approach is needed and BTR is part of the solution.

"Qualitas is also determined to accelerate Australia's transition to a low carbon economy and the 'green' overlay of the fund will help reduce emissions generated by residential housing."

Clean Energy Finance Corporation chief executive Ian Learmonth said that QBIF was an attractive opportunity.

"The Clean Energy Finance Corporation is committed to supporting innovative investment products like QBIF that attract private sector investment into projects that reduce carbon emissions while delivering attractive returns," Learmonth said.

"We look forward to leveraging Qualitas' track record in real estate finance and debt funds management position to execute the fund's strategy."

Johansen added that Qualitas is pleased to have the support of an institutional investor such as the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

"We are also in discussions with a range of local and offshore institutional investors who are attracted to the build-to-rent opportunity in Australia and the fund's sustainability impact," he said.