Qualitas appoints co-head of insto capital

Qualitas has hired a co-head of institutional capital from Charter Hall.

Kivanch Mehmet joined the $3 billion real estate financier and investment manager this month, hailing from Charter Hall.

Mehmet spent nearly four years at Charter Hall as its head of wholesale relations.

Prior to that, he worked in senior roles in the property sector that included positions at MaxCap Group, JLL and National Australia Bank.

Meanwhile, Charter Hall has appointed Kim Barnes as wholesale investor relations executive.

Barnes reports to Adrian Harrington, head of capital and product development.

Harrington commented that Barnes' prior experience working as the investor relations and communications manager for AMP Capital's real estate platform and research consultant relationships manager across all asset classes brings insights and expertise that will benefit Charter Hall and its clients.

Prior to joining AMP Capital, Barnes worked at J.P. Morgan, HSBC and Merrill Lynch in equities and product and relationship manager roles.