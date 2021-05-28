NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Qualitas appoints co-head of insto capital

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 28 MAY 2021   12:13PM

Qualitas has hired a co-head of institutional capital from Charter Hall.

Kivanch Mehmet joined the $3 billion real estate financier and investment manager this month, hailing from Charter Hall.

Mehmet spent nearly four years at Charter Hall as its head of wholesale relations.

Prior to that, he worked in senior roles in the property sector that included positions at MaxCap Group, JLL and National Australia Bank.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Meanwhile, Charter Hall has appointed Kim Barnes as wholesale investor relations executive.

Barnes reports to Adrian Harrington, head of capital and product development.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Harrington commented that Barnes' prior experience working as the investor relations and communications manager for AMP Capital's real estate platform and research consultant relationships manager across all asset classes brings insights and expertise that will benefit Charter Hall and its clients.

Prior to joining AMP Capital, Barnes worked at J.P. Morgan, HSBC and Merrill Lynch in equities and product and relationship manager roles.

Read more: Charter HallQualitasAdrian HarringtonHSBCJ.P. MorganJLLKim BarnesKivanch MehmetMaxCap GroupMerrill LynchNational Australia Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Property Funds Association appoints president
NAB denies underpaying full-time workers
APRA approves MLC super takeover
LGIAsuper picks custodian for merged fund
Franklin Templeton awards custody mandates
Equities revenue boost for US banks
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
New finance, operations GM at Australian Unity
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas
Westpac best for ESG reporting in Australia: Report

Editor's Choice

Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team

KANIKA SOOD
The sovereign wealth fund is looking to add 70 people to its investment team, with the specific skill sets of identifying good external managers.

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Financial services job market hot: Hays

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to the latest Hays salary guide, a renewed sense of optimism has swept across the accountancy and finance jobs markets in early 2021.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.