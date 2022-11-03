Newspaper icon
QAR leaves insurance commissions alone

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022   12:43PM

A new paper from the Quality of Advice Review recommends life insurance commissions be retained, but additional disclosure rules be introduced to ensure clients consent to the payments.

In August, the first proposals paper from the Quality of Advice Review was released, devoid of any comment on life insurance commissions, pending further consultation. Now, a separate paper devoted to the topic of conflicted remunerations has been made available.

The paper has put to rest uncertainty around the fate of commissions, with the QAR saying commissions in relation to financial product advice should be retained but the regulations should be modified "to clarify that it also applies where the client authorises a product issuer to pay for financial product advice provided to the client from the client's financial product."

The adviser must disclose the commission they will receive for the duration of the policy and the nature of the ongoing service they will provide to the client in relation to the life risk product, the paper says.

QAR chair Michelle Levy said: "I have been persuaded that there are some benefits and some circumstances in which benefits which are reasonably likely to influence financial product advice should be retained or should be retained subject to an additional requirement that the client provides their consent to the benefit."

"In forming this view, I acknowledge that these benefits create a conflict for the adviser (or other recipient) and that this conflict creates a real risk that the quality of the advice provided by the adviser is not as good as it would be if they were paid a fee by the client for their advice."

However, she said the risk is diminished by other recent reforms, including anti-hawking, design and distribution obligations, and caps on some commissions.

"A financial adviser is an intermediary who has undertaken to provide advice in the best interests of their client. If an adviser will receive a benefit for the sale of a life risk insurance product they recommend to their client, they should have an obligation to tell the client about the benefit and the client should have the opportunity to consent (or not) to the provision of that benefit," Levy wrote.

"Again, I acknowledge that disclosure and consent are not always (and perhaps not even often) effective consumer protection tools; nevertheless, a client should be put in a position to understand and consent (should they choose) to their adviser receiving a benefit from the product issuer."

Commenting on the paper, MLC Life chief retail insurance officer Michael Rogers said: "Many years of changing laws and compliance requirements has resulted in financial advice becoming unnecessarily complex and as a result, expensive for consumers and practitioners."

"The industry has been haemorrhaging advisers for some time now, significantly reducing the advice capacity available to serve Australians. By maintaining commissions at their current level, while making changes to reduce the cost of advice, we can ensure that more Australians can access good advice."

Read more: Quality of Advice ReviewMichelle LevyMichael Rogers
VIEW COMMENTS

