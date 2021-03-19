PYSP reunites $4.3bn of lost super

The Protecting Your Super Package legislation which asked super funds to hand over inactive accounts to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has returned $4.3 billion to members in about 17 months.

Between 1 November 2019 and 28 February 2021, nearly 3.3 million accounts and $4.3 billion in assets were reunited with their owners.

"This includes approximately 2.3 million accounts worth $3.7 billion that have been transferred into individuals' active super accounts, and approximately 995,000 accounts worth $573 million paid proactively into individuals' bank accounts - a power that only the ATO has," the minister for superannuation, financial services and digital economy Jane Hume said.

New data from the ATO shows unclaimed superannuation dropped to $13.8 billion in the year ending June 2020, which is $7 billion lower than previous year.

By state, New South Wales has the highest unclaimed superannuation (over $3 billion), followed by Victoria and Queensland (about $2 billion each). Western Australian (just over $1 billion), South Australia ($798 million), Australian Capital Territory ($231 million), Tasmania ($135 million) and Northern Territory ($161 million).

"$7 billion in reclaimed super is a terrific outcome for thousands of Australians who have been reunited with their own hard-earned wages," Hume said.

"There remains around $13.8 billion in unclaimed super, I encourage all Australians to take a moment to login to the ATO via MyGov and check if it's yours- it only takes a moment."

"Our reforms empower the ATO to do this proactively and without fees, a demonstration of the Morrison government's commitment to building a stronger and more efficient superannuation system for all Australians."