NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
PPS Mutual transforms underwriting process
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 DEC 2020   12:41PM

Mutual life insurer PPS Mutual has removed several assessments to its medical and financial underwriting requirements to speed up the application process and benefit members.

The mutual insurer has removed the "quick check medical requirement" for prospective members under 35 who are seeking income protection of $15,000 per month.

Members of all ages are no longer required to test for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV when applying for life insurance of up to $20 million, total and permanent disability of up to $5 million, trauma insurance of up to $2 million and income protection of up to $30,000 per month.

In addition, PPS Mutual have removed the need for members to complete a financial questionnaire. Instead, it will request information that is only relevant to the risk assessment.

PPS Mutual head of underwriting and claims management Marcello Bertasso said the rising costs of assessments impacted the amount of profit returned to members and the changes will reduce the application process by weeks.

"These recent changes form part of our ongoing commitment to continue to tailor our approach to serve the best interests of our members at all times," he said.

"Furthermore, a similar review of our underwriting book considering their financial risk profile found that no additional insights were added by the required questionnaires or third-party sign offs.

"We are guided by evidence-based principles, and will continue to seek feedback, analyse our processes and customise our underwriting methodology, to ease the process for our members, while maintaining a sustainable approach to our overall risk profile."

Read more: PPS MutualMarcello Bertasso
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
PPS Mutual hires from Synchron
Front loaded discounts lead to worse outcomes
PPS Mutual bolsters distribution
PPS Mutual bolsters leadership
Specialist insurer updates definitions
PPS Mutual creates state manager role
PPS launches life insurance mutual offering
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dDyqtZgW