PM Capital hits back at Platinum after offer rejected

The PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (PGF) has hit back after Platinum Asia Investments (PAI) rejected its non-binding indicative proposal, deciding instead to move forward with plans to merge with the Platinum Asia Fund Complex ETF (PAXX).

PGF said it was "surprised" with the outcome after PAI said the PGF offer was "not superior" to the PAXX offer.

"PGF is surprised with the outcome of the Platinum Capital (PMC) and PAI board's review and continues to believe that the PGF proposals offer PMC and PAI shareholders with significantly better financial outcomes compared to the existing Platinum schemes, as well as the opportunity to remain exposed to a global value-style investment within a listed investment vehicle," PGF said in a statement.

"Additionally, we note that under the PGF proposals, PMC and PAI shareholders would not have incurred any transaction costs as they currently are under the Platinum schemes."

PM Capital also said it has "very limited engagement with the boards of PMC and PAI" over the six weeks since it made its proposal, despite the "explicit fiduciary carve-out" in the Platinum schemes which did not restrict the boards from engaging with other proposals.

Additionally, PM Capital said there was no clarity provided - either from the boards or the ASX announcement - around why PGFs offer was not superior.

PM Capital also claimed shareholders would receive a greater indicative value per share and premium under its own proposal versus the Platinum scheme's, and that PGF has delivered a significantly better investment performance (19% over three years), compared to PMC (4.8%) and PAI (4.4%).

"We remain open to re-engaging with the PMC and PAI boards at a future date, should it be appropriate to do so," PM Capital said.