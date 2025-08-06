Pinnacle FUM soars, highlights 'tumultuous' year

Pinnacle Investment Management has delivered a positive full-year result, reporting a net profit after tax of $134.4 million, up from $90.4 million in FY24.

Pinnacle also saw funds under management lifting from $110 billion in FY24 to $179.4 billion in FY25 - marking a 63% increase.

Pinnacle chair Alan Watson said despite "tumultuous" markets due to extreme geopolitical and economic unpredictability, he was pleased to deliver a strong result for shareholders.

"This was a significant year of growth for Pinnacle's shareholders. In addition to welcoming three new internationally based affiliates, continued strong investment performance from existing affiliates, supported by robust distribution combine to deliver a record level of NPAT, EPS and dividends," Watson said.

"Entering FY26 with a record level of FUM, provides a sound platform for continued progress."

Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said the group sought to build a platform of affiliates and investment strategies to enable it to be "more relevant to more clients, in more countries, more often".

"We have invested in our distribution and infrastructure capabilities meaningfully to allow us to make this broader range of strategies and products available to a wider range of clients and geographies," Macoun said.

"We remain attracted by the growth in private markets and see opportunity to further broaden this capability. Equally, we are clear as to the value and indeed necessity of high-quality, active investment management in the public markets. Pinnacle will continue to seek and support growth and further opportunities in both."

Macoun added that global economic conditions remain uncertain and said this could have a "significant impact" on wider market conditions and sentiment.

"We are, however, confident that our business is in excellent shape and there is cause for optimism for what lies ahead," he said.