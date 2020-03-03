NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Pinnacle boutique eyes wholesale market
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   12:41PM

A well-regarded infrastructure boutique, which recently co-invested with HESTA and First State, has opened its strategy to wholesale investors for the first time.

Palisade Investment Partners has set up a feeder fund for wholesale investors, which will invest in its flagship Palisade Diversified Infrastructure Fund (PDIF).

PDIF holds a portfolio of 20 assets based in Australia and New Zealand in sectors such as airports, ports, renewable energy and social infrastructure.

It delivered total return of 12.7% per annum, over five years to December end. Of this, 8.9% is gross annualised income.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Its usual investor base includes superannuation funds, charitable foundations, sovereign wealth funds and offshore pension funds.

The new wholesale vehicle, the Palisade's Unlisted Infrastructure Trust (PUIT), has a minimum of $50,000.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Palisade is allocating $100 million to wholesale investors in PDIF.

"We have seen the benefits that unlisted assets, and specifically unlisted infrastructure, can play in a diversified portfolio in terms of diversifying away from traditional asset classes such as equities and fixed interest," Palisade managing director and chief executive Roger Lloyd said.

"We are delighted to be able to provide access to Palisade's infrastructure capability to a market segment which has not historically been able to access unlisted infrastructure."

Lloyd was formerly Perpetual's head of infrastructure.

Palisade was an investor in Sydney Metro Northwest since 2014, before closing the position in November. In December, Palisade partnered with HESTA and First State Super to a wind farm in South Australia for a total enterprise value of $1.1 billion.

Palisade managed $2.3 billion at December end, and has three main funds.

In addition to PDIF, which has been running since 2008, it runs the Palisade Australian Social Infrastructure Fund (PASIF). PASIF has delivered 15.38% p.a. in gross returns, since its inception in May 2011.

The third fund is the Palisade's Renewable Energy Fund (PREF) which has a focus on primarily local renewable energy assets.

Read more: Palisade Investment PartnersRoger Lloyd
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super funds snap up local renewable asset
LGIAsuper bolsters infrastructure investments
SSGA expands active managed funds business
Industry funds secure stake in QLD airport
Pinnacle grows distribution capabilities
Pinnacle appoints distribution director
Editor's Choice
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:33PM
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
ALLY SELBY  |   12:21PM
The state of play for women in financial services remains dramatically disadvantaged.
Raiz cuts AET amid Sargon saga
ALLY SELBY
The board of investment platform Raiz has dumped Australian Executors Trustees (AET) as its independent custodian, in what comes as the latest development in the Sargon saga.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LdWdFSUp