Pinnacle boutique eyes wholesale market

A well-regarded infrastructure boutique, which recently co-invested with HESTA and First State, has opened its strategy to wholesale investors for the first time.

Palisade Investment Partners has set up a feeder fund for wholesale investors, which will invest in its flagship Palisade Diversified Infrastructure Fund (PDIF).

PDIF holds a portfolio of 20 assets based in Australia and New Zealand in sectors such as airports, ports, renewable energy and social infrastructure.

It delivered total return of 12.7% per annum, over five years to December end. Of this, 8.9% is gross annualised income.

Its usual investor base includes superannuation funds, charitable foundations, sovereign wealth funds and offshore pension funds.

The new wholesale vehicle, the Palisade's Unlisted Infrastructure Trust (PUIT), has a minimum of $50,000.

Palisade is allocating $100 million to wholesale investors in PDIF.

"We have seen the benefits that unlisted assets, and specifically unlisted infrastructure, can play in a diversified portfolio in terms of diversifying away from traditional asset classes such as equities and fixed interest," Palisade managing director and chief executive Roger Lloyd said.

"We are delighted to be able to provide access to Palisade's infrastructure capability to a market segment which has not historically been able to access unlisted infrastructure."

Lloyd was formerly Perpetual's head of infrastructure.

Palisade was an investor in Sydney Metro Northwest since 2014, before closing the position in November. In December, Palisade partnered with HESTA and First State Super to a wind farm in South Australia for a total enterprise value of $1.1 billion.

Palisade managed $2.3 billion at December end, and has three main funds.

In addition to PDIF, which has been running since 2008, it runs the Palisade Australian Social Infrastructure Fund (PASIF). PASIF has delivered 15.38% p.a. in gross returns, since its inception in May 2011.

The third fund is the Palisade's Renewable Energy Fund (PREF) which has a focus on primarily local renewable energy assets.