Personal, business tax cuts revealed

The government has retained the low-and-middle income tax offset (LMITO) for another year and introduced a tax cut for small to medium businesses in the 2021/22 budget in a bid to create more jobs and support business investment.

Low-and middle-income earners will receive an additional $7.8 billion in tax cuts with the retainment of the LMITO for individuals earning between $48,000 and $90,000.

The LMITO relief is up to $1080 for individuals or $2160 for dual income couples, which will benefit an estimated around 10.2 million individuals.

Individuals with salaries of $37,000 or less will receive a $255 reduction while those with incomes of $90,000 to $126,000 the offset phases out at three cents per dollar.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the tax measures are a way to ensure the momentum of Australia's economic recovery from the onslaught of COVID-19.

"For as long as the virus persists, so will we. So tonight, we go further. Announcing that over 10 million low-and middle-income earners will benefit from a new and additional tax cut," Frydenberg said.

"A stimulus measure that will support the recovery and build on tax cuts we announced in last year's budget and the budgets before that."

Treasury estimates that extending the LMITO will boost GDP by around $4.5 billion in 2022/23 and will create an additional 20,000 jobs by the end of 2022/23.

The Personal Income Tax Plan is still in the second stage, which was brought forward last year, and increased the low-income tax offset from $455 to $700, increased the 19% tax bracket from $37,000 to $45,000 and lifted the 32.5% threshold from $90,000 to $120,000.

The third stage of the Personal Income Tax Plan is slated for 2024/25 with 95% of taxpayers facing a tax rate of 30% of less.

However, small and medium businesses will benefit from a tax rate reduction from 30% to 25% from 1 July 2021.

Further to this, the government has extended temporary full expensing until 30 June 2023.

As announced last year, over 99% of businesses are able to write off the full value of any eligible depreciable asset up to $150,000 in the first year they are installed until the new extended date.

"This has seen their spending on machinery and equipment increase at the fastest rate in nearly seven years," Frydenberg said.

"So tonight, we again go further. Announcing the extension of these measures for a further year until 30 June 2023, so a tradie can buy a new ute, a farmer a new harvester and a manufacturer expand their production line."

The government has also extended temporary loss carry-back to include the 2022/23 income year to offset tax losses that have been paid to generate a profit.

Businesses will receive a tax refund until 2023 against losses incurred in the years following 2018 to assist companies that were profitable prior to the pandemic.

Both the incentives will apply to small to medium businesses with turnover of up to $5 billion and is expected to apply to around $20.7 billion in tax relief over the forward estimates period.

The measures with its extension are also estimated to support around $320 billion worth of investment and create around 60,000 jobs by the end of 2022/23.