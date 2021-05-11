NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Personal, business tax cuts revealed
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:39PM

The government has retained the low-and-middle income tax offset (LMITO) for another year and introduced a tax cut for small to medium businesses in the 2021/22 budget in a bid to create more jobs and support business investment.

Low-and middle-income earners will receive an additional $7.8 billion in tax cuts with the retainment of the LMITO for individuals earning between $48,000 and $90,000.

The LMITO relief is up to $1080 for individuals or $2160 for dual income couples, which will benefit an estimated around 10.2 million individuals.

Individuals with salaries of $37,000 or less will receive a $255 reduction while those with incomes of $90,000 to $126,000 the offset phases out at three cents per dollar.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the tax measures are a way to ensure the momentum of Australia's economic recovery from the onslaught of COVID-19.

"For as long as the virus persists, so will we. So tonight, we go further. Announcing that over 10 million low-and middle-income earners will benefit from a new and additional tax cut," Frydenberg said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"A stimulus measure that will support the recovery and build on tax cuts we announced in last year's budget and the budgets before that."

Treasury estimates that extending the LMITO will boost GDP by around $4.5 billion in 2022/23 and will create an additional 20,000 jobs by the end of 2022/23.

The Personal Income Tax Plan is still in the second stage, which was brought forward last year, and increased the low-income tax offset from $455 to $700, increased the 19% tax bracket from $37,000 to $45,000 and lifted the 32.5% threshold from $90,000 to $120,000.

The third stage of the Personal Income Tax Plan is slated for 2024/25 with 95% of taxpayers facing a tax rate of 30% of less.

However, small and medium businesses will benefit from a tax rate reduction from 30% to 25% from 1 July 2021.

Further to this, the government has extended temporary full expensing until 30 June 2023.

As announced last year, over 99% of businesses are able to write off the full value of any eligible depreciable asset up to $150,000 in the first year they are installed until the new extended date.

"This has seen their spending on machinery and equipment increase at the fastest rate in nearly seven years," Frydenberg said.

"So tonight, we again go further. Announcing the extension of these measures for a further year until 30 June 2023, so a tradie can buy a new ute, a farmer a new harvester and a manufacturer expand their production line."

The government has also extended temporary loss carry-back to include the 2022/23 income year to offset tax losses that have been paid to generate a profit.

Businesses will receive a tax refund until 2023 against losses incurred in the years following 2018 to assist companies that were profitable prior to the pandemic.

Both the incentives will apply to small to medium businesses with turnover of up to $5 billion and is expected to apply to around $20.7 billion in tax relief over the forward estimates period.

The measures with its extension are also estimated to support around $320 billion worth of investment and create around 60,000 jobs by the end of 2022/23.

Read more: LMITOPersonal Income Tax PlanJosh FrydenbergTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Government merges advice reviews
No big losers in FY22 budget
Proxy advisers under scrutiny
More flexibility for retirees
Australia is coming back: Frydenberg
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Government launches digital economy strategy
Draft regulation on YFYS released
Advisers to go forth with claims handling
Government debt blows out 420%
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.