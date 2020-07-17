Perpetual top brass cop six-month pay cuts

Perpetual chief executive Rob Adams and chair Tony D'Aloisio are taking a 20% cut on their base salaries for six months from July 1, as the company also shrinks variable remuneration company-wide in response to COVID-19.

The rest of the group executive team and board of directors will be paid 10% lower base salary for the six months.

The group executive will not get any cash bonuses for FY20.

Further, Perpetual will also reduce variable remuneration across the business.

"In April, we committed to seeking further efficiencies in response to the broader impact of COVID-19 to supplement the $21-$23 million expected benefits from the operating model cost savings," Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said in a June quarter update.

"As a part of that aim, effective 1 July, the Perpetual chairman and CEO [chief executive] have agreed to a 20% reduction in fees/base salary for a six month period. Perpetual's broad and executive team have agreed to a 10% reduction in fees/base salary for a six-month period..."

Perpetual is due to report its full-year results on August 20.

Its investments business ended June at $28.4 billion in total assets. The three months saw its adviser-channel pull out net $400 million, split evenly across Australian equities and cash/fixed income.

The private wealth business had $14.3 billion in funds under advice, which is 8% higher than March quarter (mostly market bounce-back also some net inflows); making it the 14th consecutive half that the segment has reported positive net flows.

The corporate trust business has $941.9 billion in funds under advice (up 20% from March quarter) as it acquired new clients and existing clients grew.

Perpetual is still keen on acquisitions across all three segments.

"Despite COVID-19, we have been able to advance a number of potential transactions across our three businesses both onshore and offshore. Whilst we are thrilled with the Trillium acquisition and the growth potential it presents, we remain focused on adding further world class investment capabilities," Adams said.