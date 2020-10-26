NEWS
Investment
Perpetual equities fund cops ratings downgrade
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 26 OCT 2020   12:20PM

The wholesale vehicle of a $3.3 billion concentrated equities strategy managed by Perpetual's Paul Skamvougeras was downgraded to bronze at Morningstar.

The Perpetual Wholesale Concentrated Growth Equity Fund invests in 20 to 45 Australian stocks, chosen with a value and balance sheet focus - similar to Perpetual's flagship Australian shares fund.

However, this fund holds a more concentrated portfolio.

In a recent review, Morningstar said the strategy's investible universe in Australia of quality and value stocks has narrowed over the time, low interests have pushed most high-quality stocks out of the fund's reach, and the fees are on the expensive side.

"Portfolio manager Paul Skamvougeras has tilted the portfolio towards companies that have attractive underlying asset or book value but have often been beset with operational or management issues," Morningstar wrote in the review.

"A good example of this is Crown Resorts, the second-largest holding as at September 2020."

The ratings house noted success in such investments depends on stock rerating on business or management reform, which is not a guarantee despite Skamvougeras's more activist approach in recent years.

The concentrated strategy also has a mandate that allows it to hold up to 20% of the portfolio in overseas names - which it rarely does.

"While other Perpetual strategies have increasingly gone down this path in search of stocks exhibiting attractive quality and value characteristics, Skamvougeras has been reluctant to follow, in part due to restrictions of his institutional mandates [about $2.6 billion of $3.3 billion strategy total]."

The wholesale vehicle has been running since September 1999 and has $519 million in total assets. Morningstar said it remains a "sound option" but is no longer one of its top picks.

Read more: PerpetualMorningstarPaul Skamvougeras
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
