Superannuation
Pension fund suffers $235bn loss
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 6 JUL 2020   10:00AM

The world's largest pension fund posted a record quarterly loss and a negative return of more than 10% to March end, it has reported.

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund lost 17.71 trillion yen, or $237 billion, in the three months to March 31, investment results released on Friday show.

It's the biggest quarterly loss the fund has suffered since 2001, driven largely by its investments in domestic and international equities.

It also posted a negative return of 10.71% overall for the quarter as COVID-19 hit stock markets. This is compared to a positive return of 4.61% the previous three months.

For the year to March 2020 - the fund's fiscal year - it recorded a negative 5.2% return and lost 8.3 trillion yen.

As at March end, the fund managed 150.6 trillion yen, or $2 trillion - the lowest its portfolio has been in about three years.

The results come just months after the appointment of the fund's new president, Masataka Miyazono.

"The decline in domestic and foreign equities led to a negative return for the fiscal year," Miyazono said.

"Both equity markets performed strongly during 2019 even under pressure from the US-China trade negotiations. The global coronavirus pandemic led to investors taking a risk-off stance."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Masataka MiyazonoGovernment Pension Investment Fund
