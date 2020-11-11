NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Pengana launches new Israel equities fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 NOV 2020   12:39PM

Pengana Capital is partnering with an Israeli fund manager to launch a new tech-focused fund that invests in 30 stocks for local wholesale investors.

The Pengana Alpha Israel Fund is managed by Alpha LTI, an equities boutique founded in 2005 that currently manages about $350 million.

It is a long-only fund with typical holdings in mature small or mid cap companies, including pre-IPO raises.

Companies can be listed on either the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange or ex-Israel exchanges such as NASDAQ-listed companies.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Israel has over 450 listed companies, about 64 of which are cross-listed abroad. More than 27 multinational companies have established research and development facilities via Israel, including Google, Alibaba and Siemens, according to Pengana.

Minimum investment size is $250,000. The fees are 1.5% per year in management fees, and 20% above hurdle of 4% with a high watermark.

Pengana is offering two share classes: one hedged to AUD and the other hedged to USD.

"I think people have been aware for a number of years now that Israel is good for venture capital investments, but not on the opportunity to invest in listed equities," Pengana Capital chief executive Russel Pillemer told Financial Standard.

He said Israel has the second highest R&D to GDP spend. TASE recently listed itself (Sunsuper was one of the investors), which Pillemer says should improve further the flow of more tech-led businesses to the exchange.

The fund's capacity is $500 million. Early interest has been from family offices and high-end advisory groups.

The joint venture means Alpha and Pengana will share the fees. The fund came about after Pillemer met one of Alpha's partners, Sagi Ben Yosef, while the latter was working in Sydney.

Read more: Pengana CapitalPengana Alpha Israel FundRussel Pillemer
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Pengana shutters income-focused fund
Pengana sales manager lands distribution gig
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
Pengana eyes fully franked dividend
Former Wallaby banned
GAM hires, launches new strategies
DNR expands distribution team
Pengana to acquire stake in US firm
Pengana adds fee class for global equities fund
Paradice hires from Pengana
Editor's Choice
NAB Asset Servicing signs up to Charles River
KANIKA SOOD
NAB Asset Servicing has signed up to State-Street-owned Charles River Development for compliance monitoring, oversight and reporting.
CountPlus adds former MLC practice
KARREN VERGARA
CountPlus has added new financial advice firm to the fold that was part of MLC's Godfrey Pembroke for 19 years.
Sunsuper ups TPD premiums
KARREN VERGARA
Sunsuper will increase premiums for total and permanent disability insurance from 1 January 2021.
Fund managers' ESG beef
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fund managers with a focus on ESG must be wary of supply chains, especially where meat and dairy industry are involved, according to new data.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rBrtXsKY