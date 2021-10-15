Pendal FUM rises despite mandate losses

Several mandate losses did not dampen Pendal Group's 30% increase in funds under management for the September quarter.

Pendal's total FUM grew to $139.2 billion from $106.7 billion quarter on quarter, a trading update on the ASX shows.

For its Australian unit, FUM dropped from $37 billion in June to $35.9 billion in September, which factored in the loss of an $800,000 fixed income mandate after the institutional client moved assets in-house.

The UK, Europe and Asia channels also experienced outflows during the quarter from insto clients. These included the loss of a $400,000 UK Dynamic mandate, and open-ended investment company (OEIC) products in which $200,000 came from Europe, $100,000 from the UK, while another $100,000 from Japan was wound up and returned to clients.

Pendal Group chief executive Nick Good said there was significant volatility in client sentiment leading to re-balancing of portfolios and profit-taking, giving rise to outflows in a range of channels and strategies.

On the other hand, Pendal recorded net inflows into the Regnan Global Equities Impact Solutions and UK Growth funds.

The group's overall boost in FUM for the quarter was driven by its US business.

Good said the acquisition of Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TSW) delivered a step-change in FUM from $106.7 billion to $139.2 billion and proves to be a value accretive acquisition.

Pendal paid $414 million for TSW in May, which at the time had about US$23.6 billion in FUM.

"At Pendal, we are anchored by our high-conviction investment philosophy, which means we invest through the cycles to deliver superior long-term value and performance for our clients. The continued diversification of our business supports growth in FUM and shareholder returns," he said.