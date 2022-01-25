NEWS
Investment

Pallas Capital markets new fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 JAN 2022   12:39PM

Pallas Capital has introduced a new short term fund that will invest in real estate assets in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The Pallas Short Term Fund is a mortgage loan warehouse facility with a minimum investment term of six months and offers investors a 5.5% per annum yield payable monthly in arrears.

The fund only invests in registered first mortgages over premium real estate assets in Australia's three major capital cities, with each loan having a maximum loan-to-value ratio of 65%.

The property lender is looking to initially raise $50 million for the fund and expect strong interest from its existing network of investors.

"Our high-net-worth investors, family offices, wealth advisers and institutional investors have been looking for a fund offering a shorter-term investment commitment but still backed by registered property mortgages," Pallas Group director Mark Spring said.

"Although this will require very active management by us, to match fund assets against a relatively short investment commitment, Pallas Capital now has a loan book of sufficient size and differentiation to make this possible."

The Pallas Short Term Fund is the firm's fourth diversified fund. Others in its suite include the Pallas FM Trust, Pallas Warehouse Trust No.3 and the Pallas High Yield Fund No.2. It also has a range of single asset investments.

